3 days-2 nights tour to Artsakh-NKR from Yerevan

Your tour starts at 8:30am with a pickup from your central hotel or a central meeting point in Yerevan. You will be driven to the southern part of Armenia and the first stop on the road to Nagorno-Karabagh is foreseen in Ararat region. Khor Virap is the most famous pilgrimage site in Armenia, as it is directly connected with the adoption of Christianity in 301. From the monastery one can admire the stunning view of the Biblical Mount Ararat. Later on the route passing a narrow road surrounded by rocks of hundred caves one discovers a scene of harmony of architecture with nature. Noravank monastery. After the lunch in the local restaurant (included in the price) we continue our tour to Tatev monastery, where you will reach by the longest ropeway in the World (5.7 km without stops). Besides being a religious center Tatev was also the important strategical center of Syunik kingdom. In 40 min. after crossing Nagorno-Karabagh border we reach to Stepanakert and have an overnight in one of the previously chosen hotels after group dinner (included in the price). Next morning after the breakfast we start Stepanakert city tour. It is the capital city of Artsakh. You will visit museum, local market and also will see the famous sculptural work "We and our mountains", known in the nation as "Grandma and Grandpa". After that the bus will take you to Amaras. According to the testimonies of Armenian historians Amaras has been a famous religious and cultural center since the 4th century, when Gregory the Illuminator founded a church here. Lunch stop is foreseen in Stepanakert, after which you will visit Shushi town, the former capital city of Artsakh to visit St. Ghazanchetsots church which is built of white limestone and decorated with sculptural works. Next stop in Shushi is Jdrduz cliff with an unforgettable view to Hunot canyon. After return to Stepanakert you will have some free time before dinner and overnight (included in the price). On Thursday morning after the breakfast the bus move to Tigranakert which is the fifth capital city of historical Armenia and which was founded by king Tigran the Great. Next stop is the fortress of Askeran is in the village of the same name, 4 km far from Stepanakert. Among the monuments of Artsakh Gandzasar (mountain of treasures) monastery has its significant and special place. It consists of a church, monk cells and other buildings of economic significance. Here in Gandzasar you will have a lunch stop (included in the price) Then we will continue our route to Dadivank monastery surrounded with dense forests. The last stop of the trip is Lake Sevan, the fascination and the pearl of mountainous Armenia, which is one of the world's greatest high altitude fresh-water lakes. It is about 1900 m above sea level. Conclude the tour with a drop-off back at the central meeting point in Yerevan.