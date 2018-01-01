Gabala-Lahic-Ivanovka

Gabala – Lahic- Ivanovka tour During this tour you will visit one of the most unique villages in the world- Lahic village. Till 1982 there was almost no road to Lahic. That’s why Lahic almost stayed unbroken and unchanged for many hundred years There is no exact data of the origin of the Lagich settlement and the chronicle of this place is based on the legend. According to one of them, Persian shah Kai Khosrow killed a respectable ruler of one of the cities in the struggle for power. It caused indignation of masses. In order to save own life, he fled the country. The shah found shelter in the mountains not far from current place of Lagich where he spent the rest of his life. The village was formed by his servants and their families from the tribe lagich, who settled near the shelter of their master. Gradually, the settlement expanded and turned into artisans’ center. It was already then, hundred years ago, when copper became the main material of Lagich craftsmen. Local dwellers learned to melt it in their motherland, in Iran. In the new place, artisans developed their skills and established trade connections. Craftsmen workshops with melting stoves appeared on the territory of the village and the fame of beautiful and unique copper pieces spread around. Big caravans from Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Persia, and Dagestan started to pass across Lagich. Merchants would deliver food, copper, fabric to the village and would take back cold steel, souvenirs and other copper household items with themselves. Road to Lahic is amazing. Just because of the road it worth to go there Our next stop will be in Ivanovka. “Usual village” – this words are not about Ivanovka. Just think – how the village with such a name can be established at the lands of Azerbaijan, among Caucasian mountains? Why the inhabitants of this village suffering so much? What was their sin against government and nature? What had helped then not only to survive but also became a wealth community with uniqu culture? Who are living now in Ivanovka and why tourists are so excited about this village? Myphs and legend around history of this 170 old village are enough for a some small country. Schedule 09:00 – 10:00 - transfer to Lahic. Stop near rope bridge for photo session. 10:00 – 12:30 – tour around Lahic. Visiting craftsmans 12:30 -13:30 – visiting house of the local people. Lunch in a house. 13:30 – 15:00 –transfer to Ivanovka 15:00 – 16:00 – tour around Ivanovka 16:00 – 17:00 – visiting local houses, degustation of home made wines, vodka’s 17:00 -18:30 -transfer to hotel Price include Private car (Mercedes Vito) Private guide Lunch Local guide Alcohol drinks