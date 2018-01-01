Welcome to Waldviertel & Weinviertel

Forming a broad swath across Lower Austria north of the Danube, the undervisited Waldviertel (Woods Quarter) begins near Krems and the Kamptal in the east (the latter borders the largely agricultural and winemaking region, the Weinviertel or ‘Wine Quarter’) and ends at the Czech border in the north and west. The Waldviertel is a hugely underrated and highly picturesque region of rolling hills and rural villages, and while there isn’t actually much forest to speak of, there are a number of fine attractions and retreats. The Kamptal in particular is a great place for escaping the tourist crowds.