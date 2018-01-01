Welcome to St Florian

Unassuming St Florian, a market town 18km southeast of Linz, hides one of Austria’s finest Augustinian abbeys. Supposedly buried under the abbey, St Florian was a Roman officer who converted to Christianity and was subsequently tortured and drowned in the Enns River in the year 304 for his beliefs. Legend has it that Florian, the patron saint of firefighters and of Upper Austria, saved a burning village with a single water-filled bucket. In many Austrian churches, he's depicted as a Roman warrior dousing flames with a bucket of water.