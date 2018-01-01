Welcome to Werfen
Both the fortress and the ice caves can be squeezed into a day trip from Salzburg; start early, visit the caves first and be at the fortress for the last falconry show.
Private Tour: Werfen Ice Caves Adventure from Salzburg
Meet your private guide outside your Salzburg hotel and get comfortable in an 8-seater luxury minivan for a 1-hour drive south through the Salzach Valley and the Tennen Mountains (Tennengebirge) section of the Alps. Arriving in the market town of Werfen in the historical Pongau region, stop to admire Hohenwerfen Castle, an iconic hilltop castle used as the backdrop in many films. Enter the Werfen Ice Caves (own expense), a vast underground labyrinth of icy caverns extending more than 26 miles (42 km) through the heart of Hochkogel mountain. Though officially discovered in 1879, according to Austrian legend locals knew about Eisriesenwelt long before, but they never explored it because they believed it was the entrance to Hell.Take a cable car and walk through the caves, pausing to take in the mysterious caverns and surreal ice formations. Learn about the history, formation and discovery of the caves from your guide. As this is a private tour, you can tailor the pace to your needs.After experiencing this breathtaking natural wonder, journey back to central Salzburg, where your tour concludes.
Private Sound of Music The Hills Are Alive Tour from Salzburg
Start your experience with a pickup from your Salzburg hotel and settle into your private, air-conditioned vehicle with your driver/guide. Make your first stop at the Mirabell Gardens, famous as the setting for The Sound of Music ‘Do-Re-Mi’ scenes. Stroll through this green oasis and see the Pegasus Fountain and Dwarf Garden, as well as the many statues from Roman and Greek mythology. Next, take the elevator up to one of Salzburg’s most beautiful viewpoints, also immortalized in the ‘Do-Re-Mi’ montage. Soak up the fantastic views from here over the entire city and its 1,000-year-old fortress. Ride the elevator back down to the historical center and see the famous Horse Bath, Festival District, and St. Peter’s church, where the graveyard that inspired the movie’s gripping escape scenes is located. Drive past Mozart Footbridge, which Maria and the children ran across in their floral-drape clothes, and then journey by minivan to near ‘Maria’s Abbey’ for a photo stop. From here, travel to Leopoldskron Palace for a short stop and then head to the Hellbrunn Palace for a chance to see the gardens and the movie’s original '16 going on 17' gazebo. Then, leave Salzburg and venture south into the magnificent Bavarian Alps to see where the opening shots were filmed. This is your chance to see the meadow where Maria sang ‘The Hills Are Alive,’ in one of the world’s greatest movie openings. Afterwards, hit the top of The Sound of Music trail, where the wonderful picnic scene was recorded. Enjoy a short rest here as you drink in the panoramic views, and then call at the town of Werfen for a brief photo op and close-up view of the Hohenwerfen Fortress. Choose to have lunch (own expense) in the town, where the venues range from typical Austrian eateries to Obauer, one of Europe’s most exclusive restaurants. The final portion of the tour takes you through Austria’s spectacular Lake District (Salzkammergut), where some of the opening scenes were filmed, and then on to the church in Mondsee, which was recast as Maria’s and Baron Von Trapp’s wedding cathedral. Your tour then finishes with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Full Day Private Original Sound of Music Tour
A perfect private full day tour – visit ‘The Sound of Music’ film locations, enjoy breakfast at the beautiful Rococo Palace Leopoldskron as well as a lunch special at the world class restaurant Obauer ( optional) and furthermore learn more about the real-life of the Von Trapp family. Filmed in Salzburg and the Lake District, the 1965 musical film became a worldwide hit, using stunning settings that were as captivating as the storyline itself.After breakfast at one of the film sites — Schloss Leopoldskron — visit the Gazebo located at the Gardens of Hellbrunn Palace. The tour continues to the picturesque Alpine village called Werfen where we follow Maria’s footstep on the Sound of Music Hiking Trail – the famous opening scene with breathtaking views. For more information about the Sound of Music Trail please see our news about the opening ceremony.On our way back we arranged a lunch special (optional for 35 Euros) at Obauer, one of the most exclusive restaurants in Europe, awarded by the French Guide Gault Millau with 4 toque and 19 points.After lunch visit the spectacular Fortress Hohenwerfen, not only part of Sound of Music but also film location for the movie Where Eagles Dare with Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood in 1968. The last part of the tour takes you via scenic mountain roads to Mondsee visiting the wedding cathedral where the romantic wedding in the movie was filmed - a perfect place to end a perfect day. Highlights:• Private Tour of The Sound of Music film locations in Salzburg, Salzkammergut and Werfen• Start your day with breakfast inside Schloss Leopoldskron• Sing 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' at the real Gazebo, in the garden of Hellbrunn Palace• In Werfen hike on the new Sound of Music Trail and have a break at the same meadow, where Maria sang “do re mi” with the children• Lunch at Obauer one of the top three restaurants in Austria (optional)• Visit the remarkable Fortress Hohenwerfen (also known from the movie), dating back over 900 years• Visit the beautiful Lake District, Salzkammergut, and the Sound of Music Wedding Cathedral in Mondsee
Zell am See Alpine Village Private Day Trip from Salzburg
After your Salzburg Hotel pickup, this 8-hour day tour will take you to the castle of Werfen from the 11th century. Located right in the Salzach River Valley that village is off the beaten tracks and also away from all the famous Salzburg tourist destinations, simply a local experience. The tour through the castle will take 1 hour (only in summer), after that you will enjoy the beauty of the mountains and nature on your way along the Salzach River to the highlight of that tour, Zell am See located right at the lake and surrounded by mountains. You will have 2.5 hours on your own to explore Zell am See, do a boat ride on the lake or explore Zell am See’s local mountain, the “Schmittenhoehe” at an elevation of 6600 feet (own expense) The return drive back to Salzburg will take you via St. Johann, Bischofshofen and Hallein.
Private Tour to Werfen and the Ice Caves from Salzburg
On this tour I pick you up in our comfortable panorama glass roof van and drive with you to the countryside. During the summer time (1st. May to 26th October) I drive directly to Werfen - a countryside village in the south of Salzburg. There you can visit the Ice caves with a cable car ride. After that visit to the ice caves (takes ca. 2, 5hrs) in the mountain you return to the city of Werfen and have a look at the fortress's falconry. The fortress itself is worth a visit and has a museum included. It is over 900 years old.During winter time, when the caves are closed I offer you the saltmines in Hallein/Bad Dürrnberg instead. There you will walk at about 1, 5km within the mine and find a few adventures on your way (kids over 4 years).Please note - the ice cave, the fortress and the saltmine have separate entrance fees. I will assist you and try to get a discount, but you have to take cash local money (euro) with you.
Salzburg to Venice Private Transfer and Sightseeing
Enjoy pickup from any hotel or location in the city of Salzburg. Your journey to the Venice will begin with a drive along the Salzach River Valley to Werfen, which hosts an 11th century castle. After capturing some beautiful and memorable photographs, you’ll continue your journey onwards to Millstatt, Carinthia. Upon arrival, you will have an hour in Millstatt to explore the lovely village as well as eat lunch (not included in price). Afterwards, you’ll continue your journey to the World Heritage Site Venice, which is a city of marble palazzi that sits beautifully atop a dazzling green lagoon. You will reach the boat dock in Venice at 2:30pm. Here your private motor taxi will take you directly to your Venice hotel. Arrival time is dependent upon your Venice hotel location. The tour ends in Venice.