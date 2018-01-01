Private Sound of Music The Hills Are Alive Tour from Salzburg

Start your experience with a pickup from your Salzburg hotel and settle into your private, air-conditioned vehicle with your driver/guide. Make your first stop at the Mirabell Gardens, famous as the setting for The Sound of Music ‘Do-Re-Mi’ scenes. Stroll through this green oasis and see the Pegasus Fountain and Dwarf Garden, as well as the many statues from Roman and Greek mythology. Next, take the elevator up to one of Salzburg’s most beautiful viewpoints, also immortalized in the ‘Do-Re-Mi’ montage. Soak up the fantastic views from here over the entire city and its 1,000-year-old fortress. Ride the elevator back down to the historical center and see the famous Horse Bath, Festival District, and St. Peter’s church, where the graveyard that inspired the movie’s gripping escape scenes is located. Drive past Mozart Footbridge, which Maria and the children ran across in their floral-drape clothes, and then journey by minivan to near ‘Maria’s Abbey’ for a photo stop. From here, travel to Leopoldskron Palace for a short stop and then head to the Hellbrunn Palace for a chance to see the gardens and the movie’s original '16 going on 17' gazebo. Then, leave Salzburg and venture south into the magnificent Bavarian Alps to see where the opening shots were filmed. This is your chance to see the meadow where Maria sang ‘The Hills Are Alive,’ in one of the world’s greatest movie openings. Afterwards, hit the top of The Sound of Music trail, where the wonderful picnic scene was recorded. Enjoy a short rest here as you drink in the panoramic views, and then call at the town of Werfen for a brief photo op and close-up view of the Hohenwerfen Fortress. Choose to have lunch (own expense) in the town, where the venues range from typical Austrian eateries to Obauer, one of Europe’s most exclusive restaurants. The final portion of the tour takes you through Austria’s spectacular Lake District (Salzkammergut), where some of the opening scenes were filmed, and then on to the church in Mondsee, which was recast as Maria’s and Baron Von Trapp’s wedding cathedral. Your tour then finishes with a drop-off back at your hotel.