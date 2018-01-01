Welcome to Hallein & Around

Too few people visit Hallein in their dash north to Bavaria or south to Salzburg, but those who do are pleasantly surprised. Beyond its industrial outskirts lies a pristine late-medieval town, where narrow lanes are punctuated by courtyards, art galleries and boho cafes. Hallein's major family attraction, the Salzwelten salt mine, is actually located in Bad Dürrnberg, 6km southwest of town.