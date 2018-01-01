Salzburg to Venice Private Transfer and Sightseeing

Enjoy pickup from any hotel or location in the city of Salzburg. Your journey to the Venice will begin with a drive along the Salzach River Valley to Werfen, which hosts an 11th century castle. After capturing some beautiful and memorable photographs, you’ll continue your journey onwards to Millstatt, Carinthia. Upon arrival, you will have an hour in Millstatt to explore the lovely village as well as eat lunch (not included in price). Afterwards, you’ll continue your journey to the World Heritage Site Venice, which is a city of marble palazzi that sits beautifully atop a dazzling green lagoon. You will reach the boat dock in Venice at 2:30pm. Here your private motor taxi will take you directly to your Venice hotel. Arrival time is dependent upon your Venice hotel location. The tour ends in Venice.