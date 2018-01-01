Welcome to Eisenerz

Eisenerz, nestled at the foot of the extraordinary Erzberg (Iron Mountain), is one of the important stops along the Steirische Eisenstrasse (Styrian Iron Road). This unusual peak has been completely denuded by open-cast stope mining and resembles a step pyramid. The outcome is eerie and surprisingly beautiful, with its orange and purple shades contrasting with the lush greenery and grey crags of surrounding mountains.