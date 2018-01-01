Great Ocean Road Sunset Tour from Melbourne

Departing Melbourne at around 10am (April to October) or 11am (November- March), we enjoy panoramic views of the city and Port Phillip Bay as you cross the Westgate Bridge, Australia’s longest at just under 2.6 kilometres in length.Pass by and learn a little about Victoria’s second largest city, Geelong, as you make your way towards the Surf Coast, with its enchanting beach side towns and powerful swells.Take a brief stop at the town of Anglesea, for a chance to walk alongside the beautiful Anglesea River, before continuing the scenic journey along the Great Ocean Road.The scenic journey along the Great Ocean Road is a highlight in itself, as you absorb some truly amazing coastal scenery, with new views being revealed around every bend. There will be plenty of scenic stops, including of course a photo opportunity at the Great Ocean Road Memorial Arch at Eastern View.At the township of Kennet River, break for lunch (own expense) with an opportunity to stroll among the sweetly-scented eucalypts to locate some of the local koalas in their native habitat. The koala population here is particularly strong and numerous sightings are guaranteed.From here, travel onwards through the Otway Ranges to the Shipwreck Coast and the iconic rock formations of the Port Campbell National Park.The first stop here is the stunning Loch Ard Gorge where 52 lives were lost and only 2 souls survived the wreck of the Loch Ard in 1878. Your guide will recount the legend of the Loch Ard, bringing the gorge to life in a way you never imagined. You'll have time to explore here, with morerock formations to see, including the Razorback, the Dumpling Pots and the delightful Island Archway.As the sun approaches the horizon head to the final sightseeing destination. You will be awestruck by the majestic monoliths of the Twelve Apostles. Enjoy a genuine spectacle watching the colours of the sky and the land transform in the evening light.The homeward journey is broken up with a dinner stop (own expense) in the regional town of Colac. Continue on, enjoying a stunning view of the illuminated city as you again cross the Westgate Bridge on the approach to Melbourne.With drop off right back to your inner city accommodation, you’ll remember this day as a true highlight of your Australian holiday.