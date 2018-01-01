Welcome to Port Campbell National Park
None of the beaches along this stretch are suitable for swimming because of strong currents and undertows.
Great Ocean Road Small-Group Ecotour from Melbourne
After morning pickup at your hotel, get comfortable on your deluxe minicoach and head southwest along the scenic coast. Your knowledgeable guide shares informative commentary about the sights as you travel. About one hour into your journey, travel through Torquay, a beach town known for its surf culture and as the start of the Great Ocean Road. Next, enjoy a morning tea break at a beachside location before continue another hour to Kennett River where you take a short walk in eucalyptus forest to look for koalas and colorful parrots.Further along, at the foot of the Otway Ranges, have lunch in the beautiful town of Apollo Bay. Then enjoy free time to explore the shops and marina or take a dip in the water. Your next stop takes you into Great Otway National Park for a leisurely stroll at Maits Rest. A wooden boardwalk leads through lovely fern gardens and rain forest, with giant trees up to 300 years old.Hop back on the bus to visit Port Campbell National Park, known for offshore rock formations such as the Twelve Apostles.Next, drive to your final destination, Gibson Steps. An area of cliffs on the south coast of Australia.Your return journey includes a stop for dinner (at own expense) and stunning views of the lights of Melbourne as you cross the West Gate Bridge. Translation of key tour information in 13 languages is provided on specially configured iPods. Enjoy free WiFi onboard your minicoach, making the return drive a perfect time to upload photos or email friends about your fantastic day on the Great Ocean Road.
Great Ocean Road, 12 Apostles Sunset Day Tour from Melbourne
Start your day by traveling through Victoria’s second largest city, Geelong, before heading south to the coastal town of Torquay, the gateway to the Great Ocean Road.Enjoy the breathtaking coastal views as you drive through the scenic towns of Lorne, Apollo Bay and Port Campbell, and visit the iconic Split-Point Lighthouse, Australia’s oldest surviving lighthouse. This lighthouse has been in use since 1848 and was a signal for thousands of immigrants at sea that land was near after many months at sea. There will be plenty of opportunities to see the native wildlife such as koalas, grey kangaroos and a variety of birds. Stop at Kennett River for Koala Spotting and enjoy an included cafe lunch.Next walk through the Otway Ranges and see Loch Ard Gorge and Gibsons Steps on the western end of the Great Ocean Road before arriving at the world famous limestone rock stacks, the Twelve Apostles. Naturally formed by erosion, these limestone formations were originally caves and arches that collapsed due to the harsh weather conditions into the clear blue waters of Port Campbell National Park. Before returning to Melbourne, take in the gorgeous sunset over the spectacular coastline, which will no doubt be one of the many highlights of your day!
Melbourne, Yarra River Cruise, Great Ocean Road 2-Day Tour
Day One:Your day begins at Federation Square, where you will board a scenic one-hour cruise down the Yarra River to enjoy the sights of Melbourne's skyline. After the relaxing cruise, continue by coach to explore Melbourne's main attractions, including Melbourne Cricket Ground, The Shrine of Remembrance, Kings Domain Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, The Docklands -- Melbourne's waterfront development -- and the fashionable suburbs of Elwood, Brighton and St Kilda. Stretch your legs along Acland Street in St Kilda and enjoy afternoon tea or coffee (own expense) in one of the many world-famous patisseries. Next stop, is Brighton bathing boxes, a functional remnant of a bygone era, where you'll have a photo opportunity. The tour will then continue with a relaxing visit of Melbourne's Bay area before driving you back to your Melbourne accommodation.Day Two:You'll be picked up from your centrally located Melbourne hotel by air-conditioned coach with free WiFi facility on-board. Heading towards the Great Ocean Road you'll experience Australia's favorite and most famous road trip. Traveling approximately 550 kilometers (342 miles) on your scenic full-day tour, you'll stop at Victoria's surfing capital, Bells Beach or Torquay for morning tea. Continue to picturesque Apollo Bay for lunch (at own expense). Continue to the highlight of your Great Ocean Road trip, the Twelve Apostles. The Twelves Apostles is a stunning array of rock formations located in the world-famous Port Campbell National Park. Return to Melbourne in the early evening. Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list
Great Ocean Road Sunset Tour from Melbourne
Departing Melbourne at around 10am (April to October) or 11am (November- March), we enjoy panoramic views of the city and Port Phillip Bay as you cross the Westgate Bridge, Australia’s longest at just under 2.6 kilometres in length.Pass by and learn a little about Victoria’s second largest city, Geelong, as you make your way towards the Surf Coast, with its enchanting beach side towns and powerful swells.Take a brief stop at the town of Anglesea, for a chance to walk alongside the beautiful Anglesea River, before continuing the scenic journey along the Great Ocean Road.The scenic journey along the Great Ocean Road is a highlight in itself, as you absorb some truly amazing coastal scenery, with new views being revealed around every bend. There will be plenty of scenic stops, including of course a photo opportunity at the Great Ocean Road Memorial Arch at Eastern View.At the township of Kennet River, break for lunch (own expense) with an opportunity to stroll among the sweetly-scented eucalypts to locate some of the local koalas in their native habitat. The koala population here is particularly strong and numerous sightings are guaranteed.From here, travel onwards through the Otway Ranges to the Shipwreck Coast and the iconic rock formations of the Port Campbell National Park.The first stop here is the stunning Loch Ard Gorge where 52 lives were lost and only 2 souls survived the wreck of the Loch Ard in 1878. Your guide will recount the legend of the Loch Ard, bringing the gorge to life in a way you never imagined. You'll have time to explore here, with morerock formations to see, including the Razorback, the Dumpling Pots and the delightful Island Archway.As the sun approaches the horizon head to the final sightseeing destination. You will be awestruck by the majestic monoliths of the Twelve Apostles. Enjoy a genuine spectacle watching the colours of the sky and the land transform in the evening light.The homeward journey is broken up with a dinner stop (own expense) in the regional town of Colac. Continue on, enjoying a stunning view of the illuminated city as you again cross the Westgate Bridge on the approach to Melbourne.With drop off right back to your inner city accommodation, you’ll remember this day as a true highlight of your Australian holiday.
Private Tour: Great Ocean Road from Melbourne
The first leg of your drive takes you southwest from Melbourne to the surfing beaches of the Bellarine Peninsula and onto the Great Ocean Road. One of the world’s greatest drives, the route takes you through the seaside town of Anglesea and includes a stop for morning tea in Lorne (included), where you'll go for a walk on the beach, followed by a stop in the coastal resort of Apollo Bay for lunch (own expense).Your trip along the Great Ocean Road provides expansive views of the Southern Ocean and also takes you through the rainforests of Cape Otway, with a stop to admire the eucalyptus trees, tree ferns and beech trees. You’ll also see local bird life, including parrots, galahs and cockatoos.The route becomes wilder as the beaches are replaced by cliffs and you reach the limestone stacks known as the Twelve Apostles in Port Campbell National Park. You’ll learn why this rugged stretch is called the shipwreck coast, and see the poignant memorial to the ship called the Loch Ard, which sank at the end of its voyage from England in 1878, taking the lives of all but two survivors.The drive back to Melbourne takes you inland through Victoria’s regional farming countryside and the dairy town of Colac, to arrive back in Melbourne by early evening.As this is a private tour, you can tailor your time to spend longer at cafes, beaches, rainforest or the shipwreck coast, just tell your guide along the way!
Small-Group Great Ocean Road Day Trip from Melbourne
After morning pickup from your Melbourne hotel, travel in a comfortable minivan southwest to reach the Great Ocean Road.Visit highlights such as Split Point Lighthouse, a nature reserve and pristine beaches. Take a walk in a eucalyptus forest at the Conservation Ecology Centre to look for koalas, kangaroos and native birdlife in their natural habitat. Learn about the center’s conservation work that protects wildlife such as koalas and tiger quolls, the biggest remaining marsupial carnivore in mainland Australia. Stop in the pretty town of Apollo Bay to purchase lunch from one of the town’s excellent cafes and restaurants. Top off your day by visiting the Twelve Apostles and Loch Ard Gorge, both located within Port Campbell National Park. Learn about the geology that shaped limestone rock formations such as the Twelve Apostles, and hear about the Shipwreck Coast and the sinking of the English ship Loch Ard in 1878.Throughout the day, you'll have plenty of time for photo ops of rugged cliffs, churning waves and charming seaside towns along this scenic stretch of Victoria’s coast. Hear about the region from onboard commentary provided by your knowledgeable driver-guide, and keep an eye out for whales and dolphins offshore, and Australian native animals including kangaroos, koalas, echidnas and bandicoots. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in the early evening.