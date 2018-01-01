Welcome to Queenstown

Most of western Tasmania is green. Queenstown is orange or red. The winding descent into Queenstown from the Lyell Hwy is unforgettable for its moonscape of bare, dusty hills and eroded gullies where rainforest once proliferated. Copper was discovered here in the 1890s and mining has continued ever since, but today – thankfully – pollution is closely monitored and sulphur emissions are controlled. The town itself retains a rough-and-ready pioneer feel and though clearly suffering the economic aftershocks of mine closures it is trying hard to reinvent itself as a tourism destination.