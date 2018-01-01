Welcome to Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park

Named after the wild rivers that twist and cascade their way through its infinitely rugged landscapes, this magnificent national park is part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area and encompasses the catchments of the Franklin, Olga and Gordon Rivers. It was proclaimed a national park in 1981 after the failed campaign to stop the flooding of precious Lake Pedder under the Pedder-Gordon hydroelectric dam scheme and is now a popular destination for bushwalkers, rafters and 4WD enthusiasts. The park's most significant peak is Frenchmans Cap (1443m), with a white-quartzite top formed by glacial action.