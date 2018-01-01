Welcome to Hwange National Park
The best time for wildlife viewing is July to October, when animals congregate around the 60 water holes or ‘pans’ (most of which are artificially filled) and the forest is stripped of its greenery.
Maps and information about the park are available at the rangers offices at Main Camp, Sinamatella Camp and Robins Camp.
Top experiences in Hwange National Park
Hwange National Park activities
Full-Day Hwange National Park Tour from Victoria Falls
The day gets off to an early start when your driver picks you up from your Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe hotel at 6 a.m. The drive to the park is about 2.5 hours, and you’re likely to arrive at Hwange Main Camp at around 8:30 a.m.After being transferred to a comfortable, custom-made open 4x4 game drive vehicle, the mid-morning game drive commences. Hwange National Park is home to some of the continent’s last great elephant and buffalo herds, with a population that varies between 20,000 and 110,000, as they move to and from the adjoining Chobe National Park.The National Park also features massive herds of buffalo, sable, hippo, zebra, and giraffe. The predators which subsequently follow suit include lion, leopard, cheetah, crocodile, and hyena. Other smaller, yet not less significant, animals resident to the park include wildebeest, waterbuck, kudu, jackal, eland, bat-eared foxes, and more.After a morning of pure wilderness exploration, you will break for lunch, either dining at a nearby Hwange safari lodge, or feasting upon a delectable packed lunch at a picturesque picnic site in the park.With your bellies full, and your drinks topped up, it’s time for the final activity of the day — one last game drive around the park.Fascinatingly, Hwange National Park is also home to the largest surviving population of African painted wild dogs in Africa at present. Should you not manage to spot them on your morning or afternoon game drive, they can be viewed at the African Painted Wild Dog Rehabilitation Centre, located a few kilometres from the Hwange Main Camp.After the short drive back to Victoria Falls, you are likely to be dropped off back at your hotel at approximately 7 p.m.
Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park Package
Explore Victoria Falls on this 5 day adventure including hwange national park. The package includes sunset cruise 4 nights accommodation, game drives in hwange park including park fees. The tour features the world wonder and the largest national park in Zimbabwe. Mineral water will be provided during transfers and drinks during the game drives. Hwange National Park is another exceptional attraction covering over 14,000 square kilometers of bush. The park is full of different species of animals to see and it’s the biggest national park of Zimbabwe. It is located in the northwest corner of the country about one hour south of the Mighty Victoria Falls. The elephants of Hwange are world famous and the Park's elephant population is one of the largest in the world. .
9-Day Zimbabwe Highlights Tour from Harare
From Harare you'll journey to the Eastern Highlands and experience the Bvumba Mountains, then head for Masvingo with a tour of the Great Zimbabwe ruins, a national monument and World Heritage Site. We visit the Matobo Hills and enjoy a tour of the Matobo National Park. Make your way to Hwange National Park and enjoy open-vehicle game drives on the Hwange concession, and visit the Painted Dog Sanctuary. Travel to the district of Binga towards Lake Kariba's south-western shore, getting ready for spectacular views and dramatic sunsets! Relax on scenic boat cruises and enjoy time at leisure at the lake. Transfer to Victoria Falls, with the perfect opportunity to extend your trip to include the impressive Victoria Falls.
Hwange National Park Day Trip from Victoria Falls
Going on a day trip to the esteemed Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe affords tourists the unique opportunity of visiting one of the most diverse and vast wildlife parks in the world. The journey begins at your hotel in Victoria Falls town, from where you will be picked up for a sunrise departure. Your minibus will make its way to the Hwange National Park, which is located approximately 2 hours away from the hotel. Upon arrival at the Painted Dog Center, you will be welcomed by a professional guide, who will tell you all about the Painted Dogs as you interact with them. Your knowledgeable and experienced guide will then take you on an unforgettable two-and-a-half-hour-long game drive within the Hwange National Park in a comfortable, open-back vehicle. Next, you will be treated to a delectable lunch at the renowned Hwange Safari Lodge, where you can enjoy the tastes and smells of traditional Zimbabwean cuisine. After lunch, you may relax at the swimming pool. The day concludes with a 2-hour game drive through Hwange National Park. At the end of this memorable tour, your driver will transport you back to your hotel in Victoria Falls town.
Around Zimbabwe 12 Days Mobile Safaris
Day 1 Arrival back in Victoria Falls Over night take day slowly and refresh Day 2 08:00am - Guided Tour of Falls 10:00am - Helicopter flight 15 minutes 12:00am - Lunch at Look out cafe Shopping open market Optional activities 07:00pm - Boma Dinner included on tour Day - 3 Drive 224 km early checkout to Hwange National Park 2hour 30 minutes drive Check in noon and afternoon game drive in the park Overnight at lodge on BB Day 4 06:00am game drive and 4:00pm game drive to sunset sometimes combined to all full day out from 06:00am -6:00 back at lodge Overnight at lodge on BB Day 5 Drive from Hwange to Bulawayo 2 hour 45 minutes drive , check out early morning after breakfast. Check in Bulawayo and 2 hours refresh 3:00pm Museum and City tour 7:00pm 24/7 African meal and braai included on tour Day 6 Early drive after Breakfast to Matopo Check in at Lodge and refresh 2 hours 11:00 - Day out to the park and curves and have lunch on hills , mountain hikings, Cecil Rhodes grave Day 7 Early morning hikings and optiona Rhino game drive 10h00 - drive out to Masvingo Check in around 3:00pm in a lodge closer to the park. Overnight on BB accomodation Day 8 Morning breakfast then to the park for Great Zimbabwe ruins and many more 12:00 Break out for lunch at lodge 03:00pm out for more hikings in the park and a Sunset on dam walls with wine chill Overnight accomodation on BB Day 9 Drive after breakfast to Gweru Antelope park Check in noon and enjoy wildlife and birding Optional activities Overnight on BB Day 10 Drive 3hours to Nyanga Check in noon and enjoy birding and around wildlife Day 11 Early morning Nyanga mountain hikings, Ziwa Museum, 3:00pm - Mutarazzi and Pungwe falls 07:00pm - Back lodge Day 12 Drive and catch a flight in Harare out Trip end bid farewell
5 Day Mobile Safaris Hwange & Matopos
5 DAY Hwange Matopo Mobile SafariDAY 1Arrival at Victoria Falls airportMeet and greet by team, guide and driverDrive 2 hour 30 minutes to Hwange National ParkArrival refresh and prepare for the evening dinner under the starsOvernight in the Camp or LodgeDay 2 Early morning game drive adjoined with lunch and afternoon game drive.Full Day out in the bush Birding and flowers enthusiasts a good time for them Back at lodge or Camp at 17h00Refresh and get prepared for DinnerOver nightDay 3Early morning game drive Back and do breakfast then depart to Matopo3 hour drive via Bulawayo Museum visit in Bulawayo and adjoin to Matopo check inArrival at Matopo main gate Check in to the lodge or Camping Sunset circular Tour to nearby curves and hikingsBack at lodgeDinner is served Overnight at Matopo National ParkDay 4Breakfast is served Depart for the Full Day TourCurves and Rock paintings mountain hikingsLunch in the bush and refreshmentsCecil John Rhodes grave and the World viewBack at lodge for the evening and refreshDinner is servedOvernight at MatopoDay 5Early morning game drive optional with Mountain hiking to curvesBreakfast Depart back to Victoria Falls via Bulawayo and Hwange Painted dogs refresh stop - optionalBack Victoria Falls after mid dayCheck in at a lodge for your trip extension at leisure own account reservation.Tour End