Full-Day Hwange National Park Tour from Victoria Falls

The day gets off to an early start when your driver picks you up from your Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe hotel at 6 a.m. The drive to the park is about 2.5 hours, and you’re likely to arrive at Hwange Main Camp at around 8:30 a.m.After being transferred to a comfortable, custom-made open 4x4 game drive vehicle, the mid-morning game drive commences. Hwange National Park is home to some of the continent’s last great elephant and buffalo herds, with a population that varies between 20,000 and 110,000, as they move to and from the adjoining Chobe National Park.The National Park also features massive herds of buffalo, sable, hippo, zebra, and giraffe. The predators which subsequently follow suit include lion, leopard, cheetah, crocodile, and hyena. Other smaller, yet not less significant, animals resident to the park include wildebeest, waterbuck, kudu, jackal, eland, bat-eared foxes, and more.After a morning of pure wilderness exploration, you will break for lunch, either dining at a nearby Hwange safari lodge, or feasting upon a delectable packed lunch at a picturesque picnic site in the park.With your bellies full, and your drinks topped up, it’s time for the final activity of the day — one last game drive around the park.Fascinatingly, Hwange National Park is also home to the largest surviving population of African painted wild dogs in Africa at present. Should you not manage to spot them on your morning or afternoon game drive, they can be viewed at the African Painted Wild Dog Rehabilitation Centre, located a few kilometres from the Hwange Main Camp.After the short drive back to Victoria Falls, you are likely to be dropped off back at your hotel at approximately 7 p.m.