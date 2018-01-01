Welcome to Western Zimbabwe
Only a few hours' drive away is Hwange National Park, one of Africa's best for wild cats and elephants. Further south is Matobo National Park, another Unesco site, characterised by majestic balancing boulders, ancient rock art and a population of wild rhinos. Be sure to leave time to explore Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's 'second', and most beautiful city, with its ornate 19th-century colonial architecture.
Top experiences in Western Zimbabwe
Western Zimbabwe activities
Dinner Cruise on the Zambezi River
The dinner cruise is great as you enjoy an unforgettable sunset cruise along with a dinner cruise. Enjoy a Zambezi style gourmet light dinner prepared on board by our executive chef using the finest fresh ingredients. All that’s left to do is sit back, relax and enjoy Zambezi style gourmet cuisine, excellent service and the spectacular scenery. The Zambezi Reflections Dinner Cruise provides an excellent alternative eating place during your stay in Victoria Falls. The Dinner Cruise has been described as a luxury safari on water.
Chobe Day Trip From Victoria Falls
The Chobe day trip sets off early morning from Victoria Falls depending on your pick up location, and heads to the Chobe National Park in Botswana. You will be transferred by vehicle approximately 43 miles (69 km) to the Kazungula border between Zimbabwe and Botswana where your Botswana Guide will meet you. Once you are through the border post you will be taken straight to the Chobe River where you will spend the morning game viewing from a cruise boat. The morning cruise ends around lunch time and you will be taken to a hotel on the riverbank for lunch.After lunch you will be taken by safari vehicle for an afternoon game drive in the Chobe National Park. There you will have an opportunity to enjoy an abundance of wildlife. After the game drive, you will be taken back to the Kazungula border where you will be met by your Zimbabwean guide for your return transfer to Victoria Falls, arriving at approximately 6:30pm.
Sunset Zambezi River Cruise from Victoria Falls
Leave your Victoria Falls town hotel and travel to the nearby banks of the Zambezi River, a famous stretch of water that snakes its way through the savannah plains and swamplands of six different countries on route to the Indian Ocean. At the water’s edge, hop aboard your sightseeing boat and take a seat on deck, enjoying a selection of finger snacks, such as chips and nuts, as well as a drink from the onboard bar. One glass of Champagne is included, and all other drinks – beer, wine and soft drinks – are unlimited! With drink in hand, settle back and gaze out at the river to take stock of the rich wildlife floating around you. Have your camera ready to capture sights of hippos wallowing in the shallows and crocodiles snaking along the water’s edge; the colorful birdlife is camera worthy, too.As the sun goes down, many of the land-based wildlife of Victoria Falls National Park head down to the river to drink, bathe and graze. Look out for Cape buffalo and giraffes, as well as the herds of elephants that often cross the river around sunset.After three hours cruising up and down a stretch of the Zambezi River, seeing the sunset sights, return to the riverbank and step back onto dry land. Your experience then finishes with a hotel drop-off in Victoria Falls town.
Zambezi River Dinner Cruise
A Victoria Falls dinner cruise is a fantastic dining option while on safari in Victoria Falls. Enjoy a Zambezi style gourmet dinner above the Victoria Falls. The Victoria Falls dinner cruise serves a four course meal that includes drinks (wines, local beers, coffee) delicious starters, soup, main course and dessert.The dinner cruise departs from the Zambezi Explorer Waterfront and initially cruises downstream towards the Victoria Falls. Here you can get a glimpse of the spray from the falls. You will then cruise upstream to catch the sun before it sinks into the Zambezi River. You are treated to a beautiful Zambezi River sunset. As the sun goes down you are served the first course of your dinner. You will continue to cruise upstream as you enjoy the warm African evening and you are served your delicious dinner. All the meals served have been freshly prepared on board by the experienced chefs. The dinner cruise is an enjoyable and relaxing way to spend your evening in Victoria Falls. It truly is a luxury safari on water. The Dinner cruise takes place on board a luxurious boat named Zambezi Reflections. This boat is a dedicated floating restaurant and offers the ultimate river dining experience. A dinner cruse is great value for money as it combines a sunset cruise with a four course dinner. A standard sunset cruise needs to dock in the evening by 6pm. However a Victoria Falls dinner cruise allows you the luxury to float on the Zambezi River while you enjoy a delicious meal until 8pm.
Chobe Extended Day Trip from Victoria Falls
This is a full-day game viewing safari in the Chobe National Park with a difference. Because you are picked up earlier, this is the choicest time to encounter some of the big cats and nocturnal animals on the 1-hour drive to the border through the Zambezi National Park. You will be at the Chobe National Park`s gate slightly before 6:30am to start the day with half-day game drive in the park. This is the best time to see big cats, as they will still be active and hunting. The drive will continue until your break for lunch about noon.Lunch will be at the Chobe Safari Lodge (served buffet style) and after lunch, you will have some time to relax before the afternoon boat cruise on the Chobe River. This is a 3-hour cruise starting in the afternoon and ending about sunset. The cruise affords a chance to encounter many types of birds and other wildlife as they visit the river for a last drink of the day, and of course, the African sunset from your boat on river.You will be at the Zimbabwe border around 7:00pm for the 45 mile (70km) transfer to your Victoria Falls hotel. Again, this is a great time to see the cats of the Zambezi National Park, as they will be out and hunting. You will be back to your hotel around 8:00pm.
Half-Day Tour of the Falls from Victoria Falls
The Victoria Falls – It’s a truly awe-inspiring experience – the sight, the sound, the smell; the humbling feeling that here indeed is Nature’s Supreme Masterpiece. No photograph can begin to depict the reality…and nothing prepares you for your first sight.Offering both a morning and afternoon option, this tour is a must for those who are visiting the Victoria Falls area. You will be accompanied through the Rainforest by a qualified guide, stopping en-route at the ‘Big Tree’ where you may stop and take photos. You will be given a brief history of the Falls themselves, as well as detailing the flora, fauna, bird and wildlife and other points of interest. Guides will be able to assist with photographs whilst visiting this most spectacular of waterfalls. Raincoats are provided when needed.