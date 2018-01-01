Welcome to Northern Zimbabwe

Home to some of the most scenic and wildlife-rich parts of the country, the major attraction in this region is the World Heritage–listed Mana Pools National Park. Famous as the only park in Africa where tourists can wander about on foot without a guide, wildlife encounters here take on a whole new meaning. Another big lure is Matusadona National Park, one of Zimbabwe's most scenic parks that's characterised by its stunning location overlooking Lake Kariba. As one of the world’s largest artificial lakes, the area also serves as Zimbabwe’s premier getaway destinations for locals, who flock here for fishing, beers and houseboats.