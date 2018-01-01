Welcome to Eastern Highlands
This narrow strip of mountain country that makes up Manicaland province isn’t the Africa that normally crops up in armchair travellers’ fantasies. The Eastern Highlands more resembles Great Britain, with verdant hills cloaked in mists, and pine forests and botanical gardens taking the place of the usual arid landscapes and game plains. It's where well-heeled Harare residents used to head away to their weekend holiday homes to fish for trout and sit by the fireplace in between meanders into the countryside.
The region has always had huge tourism potential; during the 1990s it was a backpacker hub, but these days it only gets a fraction of the visitors it deserves. Come to hike in its spectacular national parks – it offers easily the best walks in the country, taking you past tranquil rivers, waterfalls and stunning vistas overlooking Mozambique.