Welcome to Eastern Highlands

This narrow strip of mountain country that makes up Manicaland province isn’t the Africa that normally crops up in armchair travellers’ fantasies. The Eastern Highlands more resembles Great Britain, with verdant hills cloaked in mists, and pine forests and botanical gardens taking the place of the usual arid landscapes and game plains. It's where well-heeled Harare residents used to head away to their weekend holiday homes to fish for trout and sit by the fireplace in between meanders into the countryside.

Read More