5-Day Tour of Northwest Vietnam Including Dien Bien Phu, Sapa and Hilltribe Villages

Day 1: Hanoi - Mai Chau - Son La (-/L/D)08.00 a.m: pick up and transfer to Mai Chau (320km). 11.00 a.m: Arrive Mai Chau, home to Thai people with green valley and stilt houses. Refresh and have lunch there before walking around the Lac village and PomCoong village to see the local people doing their farm work.2.00 p.m: Transfer to Son La, stopovers for taking photos, experiencing hill tribe’s lifestyle. 5.30 p.m: Arrive Son La, check in hotel, dinner and overnight in Son La.Day 2: Son La – Dien Bien - Muong Lay (B/L/D) 8.30 a.m: After breakfast, visit French Prison, Son La Provincial Museum9.30 a.m: Then transfer to Dien Bien (170km). On the way, stop for taking photos, visit some villages of Black Thai, and find out about some customary practices people here. Visit Tuan Chau Market, Pha Din Pass (1300m).1.00 p.m: Have lunch in Tuan Giao (Dien Bien) and then continue to Muong Lay. 5.00 p.m: Arrive Muong Lay. Check in hotel.7.00 p.m: Have dinner and overnight in Muong Lay.Day 3: Muong Lay -Tam Duong - Sapa (B/L/D)8.00 a.m: After breakfast, travel to Tam Duong, enjoy Tac Tinh Waterfall, have lunch in Tam Duong. 1.00 p.m: Transfer to Sapa. Stop to visiting Heaven Gate, the highest stretch of road in Vietnam as well as the provincial border of Lao Cai and Lai Chau provinces. After that, visit The Silver Waterfall is located about a half hour from Sapa town which offers stunning views over surrounding mountains and lush forests belonging to Hoang Lien National Park. 6.00 p.m: Arrive Sapa, check in hotel, dinner and overnight in Sa Pa.Day 4: Sapa - Cat Cat - Y Linh Ho - Lao Chai - Ta Van (10 Hours Trekking, 25 Km, 4 Villages) (B/L/D)7.00 am: Have breakfast at your hotel.9.00 a.m: Trek to visit Cat Cat Village and Y Linh Ho Village of the Black H'mong, lunch enroute.2.00 p.m: Start trekking downhill Y Linh Ho hamlet. The trek offers some stunning views of the rice terraces, gardens and Fan Si Pan mountain ranges. After going through a suspension bridge, we start walking up to Lao Chai village and continue to Ta Van village (1.200 m) to visit Zay people. 5.00 p.m: Arrive in Ta Van. Dinner with local family and spend the night there.Day 5: Sapa – Hanoi (B/L/-): Car 7.30 a.m: After breakfast, have time to visit Ta Van village, where most of local people here is red Zao.12.00 p.m: After lunch, take car back to Hanoi.