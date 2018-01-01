Welcome to Hoa Binh
Hoa Binh activities
2 Day Moc Chau discover with flower blossom
DAY 1: HANOI - MOCCHAU ARENA VILLAGE – VISIT THE GARDEN OF ORCHIDS, DAI YEM WARTERFALL, THE PINE FOREST OF ANG VILLAGE (Lunch, Dinner) 6.45: Our bus and tour guide pick you up at the meeting place then depature to Moc Chau. You have a short break in Hoa Binh for refreshment. After that, we keep going to Moc Chau, on the way you have chance to enjoy the glamour of the North-West, the land of forests, mountains, valleys, Vietnamese Ethnic villages… 12.30: Arrive in Moc Chau Arena Village, check in the room, have a lunch with the special dishes of the North-West. 14.30: The tour guide will take you to visit some famous place at Moc Chau such as: the garden of orchids, the Dai Yem Waterfall, the pine forest of Ang Village… 17.30: Back to the Moc Chau Arena Village, you can use the “bathe in tea”, “bathe in fresh milk” which are especially good for your health (tour not include). 18.00: Have dinner with specialties of the North-West. After dinner, you can join in an important process to make good tea product, that is callled “ dry tea in the pan by hand”. After that, you enjoy a hot tea that has just made by your own hands (Special choice for big group or in oder; join the camp fire, enjoy the show that is performed by the art performance group of the local people) Enjoy the night in Arena Village.Day 2: VISIT A VILLAGE OF ETHNIC PEOPLE - HANOI (Breakfast, Lunch) You can get up early to enjoy the pure peaceful atmosphere and sunrise. 7.00: Have a breakfas & after that our tourguide take you to visit a village of the Ethnic people to know more about their lifestyles. Besides, you will enjoy the glamour of the beautiful rolling hills of wild flowers, gardens of plump-trees, peach-trees… 11.00: Back to Moc Chau Arena Village and have lunch. 14.00: Check out the room, take bus back to Hanoi. On the half way back to Hanoi, you have a short break. 17.30: Arrive back to Hanoi, our tour guide drop you at the meeting place, say goodbye to you. See you next time. ** What's Included- Accommodation in Deluxe Bungalow container- Tea farm visit and tea tasting- Meals as specified in the program- Travel in an appropriate air-conditioned vehicle with an experienced driver- The services of an experienced English-speaking guide- All entrance fees** What's Not Included- Drink, Bathe in fresh milk & Bathe in fresh tea- Insurance- Surcharge of peak season
2-day Mai Chau Valley from Hanoi
Day 1. Hanoi – Mai Chau Valley (L, D) You will be picked up at your hotel in Hanoi Old Quarter at 7.30.a.m and depart for Mai Chau Valley in Hoa Binh province. On the way, you will admire these incredibly beautiful landscapes and countryside villages, make a stop for taking scenic photo as well as visit the Muong tribes - the third largest of Vietnam's 53 minority groups and then Thung Khe Pass - the finest place to capture a fantastic panorama of Mai Chau Valley. Around 11.00 you will reach Mai Chau, have relaxing time and be served an authentic lunch with a local family of the White Thai tribe and have some free time to make friend with the villagers. In the afternoon, you will ride a bike through narrow village path, admire the picturesque terraced rice paddies and small villages, exploring the natural beauty of the valley and encountering the unique culture of the ethnic minority Thai people on your stops at the Pom Coong villages and Naphon villages. Especially, Pom Coong villages are full of colorful products and colorful Thai ladies and famous for traditional dances with stem wine. Both villages have nearly 70 households with more than 300 people. Most houses are built on stilts, having bamboo floors and roofs made from Goi or May leaves. This is a great opportunity to know more about the area’s cuisine and culture when you help the local family to prepare a traditional dinner. In the evening, you can enjoy a live dance and music performance of the villagers. At the end of the day, you will stay overnight in the long stilt house. Day 2: Mai Chau Discovery – Hanoi (B, L) After beginning your new day with a simple breakfast with your host family, you will take a short drive through the surrounding countryside, before setting off on a trek passing through the enormous rice paddies and down winding lanes to pay a visit to the Cum and Sam Khoe villages. Here, you will immerse yourself in the vibrant local culture and be served an authentic lunch at one of the villages. In the afternoon, you will be driven back to Hanoi and end this tour with a drop-off at your hotel at around 18.30.
10-Day Northern Vietnam Tour with Golfing from Hanoi
Day 1: Arrive in Hanoi (D)Meet and greet your guide at the Noi Bai International Airport and then transfer to the hotel. Check-in and rest of the day will be at your leisure until dinner in the evening. Overnight: Hanoi City hotelsDay 2: Hanoi City Tour (B, L)Enjoy your breakfast at the hotel, then take a 5-hour comprehensive guided tour to visit the city's places of interests including the Mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh and his former residence, the One Pillar Pagoda, and the Temple of Literature. Afterwards, head to the Museum of Ethnology, Hoan Kiem Lake, and Ngoc Son Temple. Finally, take a cyclo tour around Hanoi's Old Quarters before attending a water puppet show in the evening. Overnight: Hanoi City hotels Day 3: King's Island Golf Resort (B)Have breakfast at your hotel, then play a round at King's Island Golf Resort. Once you have finished your game, head back to Hanoi. Overnight: Hanoi City hotels Day 4: Phoenix Golf Resort (B)Enjoy breakfast at the hotel before your driver brings you to the Phoenix Golf Resort in Hoa Binh for 1.5 hours. Transfer back to Hanoi City afterwards. Overnight: Hanoi City hotels Day 5: Hanoi to Hai Phong City (B)Have breakfast at the hotel then make the 2-hour drive to Hai Phong City. Continue to Do Son Seaside Golf Resort to play a round of 18-hole golf. Overnight: Hai Phong City hotels Day 6: Hai Phong City to Halong Bay (B)After breakfast, make your way to the Song Gia Golf Resort and play one round of 18-hole golf. continue to Halong Bay where you will check into your hotel. Overnight: Halong City hotels Day 7: Halong Bay Cruising (B,L,D)The morning will be spent at your leisure after breakfast. At noon, drive out of the city to the jetty to hop on the junk boat and begin your incredible journey including lunch and dinner.Overnight: Halong Bay Junk CruiseDay 8: Halong Bay to Hanoi (B, Brunch)Check out of the boat and back to Hanoi City. Spend the day at your leisure.Overnight: Hanoi City hotelsDay 9: Hanoi (B)Spend the day free at your leisure. Overnight: Hanoi City hotels Day 10: Leaving Hanoi City (B)Spend the morning at your leisure before your departure to the airport.
Hoa Binh and Muong Hill Tribe Day Trip from Hanoi
After pickup at your hotel, your day trip starts with the 2-hour drive to Hoa Binh, enjoying views of the landscape and limestone mountains along the way.Arrive in Hoa Binh, and stop for photo ops at the hydro power plant, the 6th-largest hydro plant in the world. Then continue driving to Giang Mo Village, home to the Muong ethnic people. Visit a local house, and learn about traditional customs and daily life here. At midday, you'll enjoy lunch at a home built on stilts, the traditional construction of houses in the village. After lunch, walk around the village for a bit before starting the journey back to Hanoi, stopping at the Ho Chi Minh Trail Museum before returning to your hotel, where your tour ends in the early evening.
Private Tour Visiting Mai Chau Paco Xa Linh Local Market 2 days 1 Night
Day 1: Hanoi - Mai Chau - Poom Coong Village - Lac Village 07:30-08:00: Our driver will pick you up at your hotel in Hanoi, depart for Mai Chau Valley .8.00 - 11.30: Take 3,5-hour driving by experienced drivers to the lush Mai Chau valley, rich with rice fields and ancient tea plantations. On the way, you will get through Hoa Binh Hydroelectric Power Station. You will stop here to take a short break and take many beautiful photos in here because the scenes are very beautiful and picturesque. Admire the stunning backdrop of green limestone mountains, rice paddies, and fruit orchards. In the summer, each orchard is a different color as the fruits begin to ripen.11.30 -12.00: Arrive Mai Chau - Poom Coong Village.12:15: Take rest and have a delicious Vietnamese food in there.14:00-16:30: After lunch in Poom Coong Village (vegetarian options are available), take a 2-hour guided cycle ride and see farmers working in the fields, and locals weaving scarves in Lac Village, Van Village, Buoc Village. Visit peaceful villages of traditional stilt houses dotted between modern homes. After visiting two villages, you will be get more information about daily life and culture of local people - Thai Community.19.00: Enjoy the dinner at the home-stay. You also have a chance to enjoy the Thai’s ethnic Perfomance and drink the traditional wine “ruou can”. Overnight in Mai Chau. Day 2: Trekking H'mong village 7:30-8:00: Wakeup and have a light breakfast at local house.8:30-11:30: Trekking Paco village and Xa Linh, takes many beautiful photos in here and communicate with local people in here. Then you will trek to H'mong Village.You have a chance to know more about culture and customs of people in here12:15: You have a lunch and free time to relax before getting on the van to Hanoi15.00: Gather to the car and get on way return Hanoi18:30-19:00: Drop you off at your hotel
Hoa Binh Hilltribe Day Tour from Hanoi
We leave Hanoi at 8.30am for the drive to Hoa Binh province. Hoa Binh is known for its many many different cultures and ethnic groups. The Muong group make up about 60% of the population but each minority adds to the Hoa Binh culture, giving it many different features that you won't see in many other parts of Vietnam. On arrival we visit a Muong village.After our visit we continue to the enormous dam which tames the Black River and embark on a tourist boat for a wonderful cruise across the reservoir, which was built from 1979 to 1994 with the help of the Soviet Union. We visit another Muong village on the banks of the reservoir to get a closer insight into their lives.After the boat trip we drive back to Hanoi arriving around 5pm.