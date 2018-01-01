2 Day Moc Chau discover with flower blossom

DAY 1: HANOI - MOCCHAU ARENA VILLAGE – VISIT THE GARDEN OF ORCHIDS, DAI YEM WARTERFALL, THE PINE FOREST OF ANG VILLAGE (Lunch, Dinner) 6.45: Our bus and tour guide pick you up at the meeting place then depature to Moc Chau. You have a short break in Hoa Binh for refreshment. After that, we keep going to Moc Chau, on the way you have chance to enjoy the glamour of the North-West, the land of forests, mountains, valleys, Vietnamese Ethnic villages… 12.30: Arrive in Moc Chau Arena Village, check in the room, have a lunch with the special dishes of the North-West. 14.30: The tour guide will take you to visit some famous place at Moc Chau such as: the garden of orchids, the Dai Yem Waterfall, the pine forest of Ang Village… 17.30: Back to the Moc Chau Arena Village, you can use the “bathe in tea”, “bathe in fresh milk” which are especially good for your health (tour not include). 18.00: Have dinner with specialties of the North-West. After dinner, you can join in an important process to make good tea product, that is callled “ dry tea in the pan by hand”. After that, you enjoy a hot tea that has just made by your own hands (Special choice for big group or in oder; join the camp fire, enjoy the show that is performed by the art performance group of the local people) Enjoy the night in Arena Village.Day 2: VISIT A VILLAGE OF ETHNIC PEOPLE - HANOI (Breakfast, Lunch) You can get up early to enjoy the pure peaceful atmosphere and sunrise. 7.00: Have a breakfas & after that our tourguide take you to visit a village of the Ethnic people to know more about their lifestyles. Besides, you will enjoy the glamour of the beautiful rolling hills of wild flowers, gardens of plump-trees, peach-trees… 11.00: Back to Moc Chau Arena Village and have lunch. 14.00: Check out the room, take bus back to Hanoi. On the half way back to Hanoi, you have a short break. 17.30: Arrive back to Hanoi, our tour guide drop you at the meeting place, say goodbye to you. See you next time. ** What's Included- Accommodation in Deluxe Bungalow container- Tea farm visit and tea tasting- Meals as specified in the program- Travel in an appropriate air-conditioned vehicle with an experienced driver- The services of an experienced English-speaking guide- All entrance fees** What's Not Included- Drink, Bathe in fresh milk & Bathe in fresh tea- Insurance- Surcharge of peak season