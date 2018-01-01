Welcome to Pleiku

Pleiku, the unremarkable capital of Gia Lai province, is better known as a strategic American and South Vietnamese base during the American War than for any postwar accomplishments. It makes an adequate pit stop, but there’s little to detain a traveller for more than a few hours. Torched by departing South Vietnamese soldiers in 1975, the city was rebuilt in the 1980s with help from the Soviet Union, which explains its lack of architectural appeal today.

Read More