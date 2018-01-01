Welcome to Pleiku
Pleiku, the unremarkable capital of Gia Lai province, is better known as a strategic American and South Vietnamese base during the American War than for any postwar accomplishments. It makes an adequate pit stop, but there’s little to detain a traveller for more than a few hours. Torched by departing South Vietnamese soldiers in 1975, the city was rebuilt in the 1980s with help from the Soviet Union, which explains its lack of architectural appeal today.
In 2001 and 2004 Pleiku was the scene of hill tribe protests against the government. The surrounding area is perfectly safe for travellers but remains sensitive politically, so you'll need a permit to explore the province.
Top experiences in Pleiku
