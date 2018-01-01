Admission to Mystic Seaport

Immerse yourself in 19 acres of America's maritime history. Mystic Seaport encompasses a world-renowned preservation shipyard, a 19th-century seafaring village, and formal galleries where you'll find assorted permanent and rotating exhibits that explore America's relationship with the sea. Visit the actively working preservation shipyard where ships and boats of all sizes are restored and maintained. The Museum's 19th-century seafaring village including working trades like the Cooperage, Ship-smith, Print Shop and Ship Carver. Talk with staff, well versed in the activities trades of 19th-century maritime America, and watch them ply their skills. The village also features three tall ships, among them - the last vessel of her kind in the world - the Charles W. Morgan. Considered “crown jewel” of the Mystic Seaport collection, she has outlived all others of her kind. Climb aboard and go below!Not the traditional museum, Mystic Seaport offers seasonal boat rides, horse & carriage rides and planetarium programs (additional fees apply). Kids seven and under even have a place all their own–our Children’s Museum. Here, young sailors can swab the deck, move cargo, cook in the galley, dress in sailors’ garb, and even sleep in ships’ bunks. And to think people used to complain about the sailor’s life!Traditional skills are demonstrated for visitors during the warmer months by our roving Special Demonstration Squad. You may find them aloft, setting square sails, on the water, describing and demonstrating how a whaleboat was used, on the Village Green, performing the breeches buoy drill used by the U.S. Life-Saving Service or elsewhere around the grounds. You may be invited to help haul on a line or help rescue a "man" overboard!The 19th century has never felt more alive than in the formal exhibitions and maritime galleries. The Museum’s exhibition halls are brimming with permanent and changing exhibits that offer rare glimpses into other eras and cultures, including restored vessels, figureheads, ship carvings, vintage photography, and modern art.