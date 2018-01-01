Welcome to Soldotna
Most years, you'll be competing with hundreds of anglers for prime shoreline. But the opportunity to hook some of the biggest salmon in the state makes it worthwhile – note that past king salmon closures have serious anglers looking elsewhere, so check in advance to make sure numbers are high enough.
Situated where the Sterling Hwy crosses the Kenai River, Soldotna sprawls in every direction, including practically to the city of Kenai, some 12 miles northwest along the Kenai Spur Hwy. The intersection of the Spur Hwy and the Sterling Hwy is referred to as the ‘Y.’
Top experiences in Soldotna
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Soldotna activities
Kenai River Alaska Fishing Charter
The Kenai River is one of the most famous rivers in the world, and for good reason. Some rivers have quality fish, others have quantities of fish, but the turquoise-green waters of the Kenai is blessed with both! It offers world record King Salmon, one of the most plentiful Sockeye runs on Earth, incredible Silver Salmon fishing that lasts 4 months, and a trophy Trout fishery that is virtually unrivaled. The Kenai River is truly a gem, and is a river that every angler should be lucky enough to experience firsthand.Target species depends upon the season. Meet at the boat launch where you'll hop in your boat with your guide and take off on a fishing adventure. All gear is provided. Perfect for all ages and abilities from beginner to advanced/expert. Your guide will cater your trip to your exact desires and do everything to surpass expectations.