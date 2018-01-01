The Kenai River runs right through town, making this one of the peninsula's premier fishing outposts. That said, with its strip malls and fast-food chains, Soldotna is ugly as ugly gets, and its flat nearby topography offers very little for hikers, bikers or adventurers.

Most years, you'll be competing with hundreds of anglers for prime shoreline. But the opportunity to hook some of the biggest salmon in the state makes it worthwhile – note that past king salmon closures have serious anglers looking elsewhere, so check in advance to make sure numbers are high enough.

Situated where the Sterling Hwy crosses the Kenai River, Soldotna sprawls in every direction, including practically to the city of Kenai, some 12 miles northwest along the Kenai Spur Hwy. The intersection of the Spur Hwy and the Sterling Hwy is referred to as the ‘Y.’

