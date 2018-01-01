Welcome to Kodiak

Kodiak is one of outback Alaska’s most pleasant towns; big enough to find uninterrupted wi-fi and a decent latte, but small enough to be laid-back and friendly. The locals are a congenial bunch who passionately love their town and aren’t afraid to tell you. Glimpses of onion domes through the standard strip-mall architecture hint at an erstwhile Russian heritage, while crowds of trawlers in the harbor testify to Kodiak’s modern mantle as one of Alaska’s largest fishing ports, with 650 boats, including the state’s largest trawl, longline and crab vessels. The fleet and the 12 shore-based processors include the Star of Kodiak, a WWII vessel converted into a fish plant downtown.

