Full-Day Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise

This 7.5 Hour Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise departs daily at 10:00 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. The cruise will travel approximately 130 miles roundtrip through Resurrection Bay into Kenai Fjords National Park. We will cruise through the protected waters of Resurrection Bay, searching for wildlife and and enjoying spectacular scenery. We will cruise by Bear Glacier, a piedmont glacier and the largest glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park. After cruising through Resurrection Bay, we will round Cape Aialik (pronounced “I-al-ik) into Aialik Bay. The optional Alaska salmon and prime rib buffet will be served around 12:00 p.m. We serve the buffet while you cruise so you can maximize your time on the water and enjoy the breathtaking scenery from our large viewing windows while you dine. As we cruise into Aialik Bay you will get your first glimpse of Aialik Glacier, an active tidewater glacier. We will stop in front of the glacier and watch for calving, where large chunks of glacial ice break off and crash in to the water. Our next stop is Holgate Glacier, another actively calving tidewater glacier. We will spend approximately 20 minutes in front of each glacier, floating among the icebergs as we watch for spectacular calving. A National Park Ranger will be onboard to provide a detailed narrative on the history, ecology, geology, and wildlife in the area. They are always more than happy to answer all of your questions. They are very experienced, informative, enthusiastic, and enjoy sharing their knowledge of Kenai Fjords National Park. Depending on the weather, we will cruise to the Chiswell Islands or Cape Resurrection, home to thousands of nesting Alaskan seabirds like puffins, kittiwakes, and cormorants. The captain will stop the boat very close to the nesting areas of the seabirds, which provides great photo opportunities. We will also visit Steller sea lion colonies, where Steller sea lions gather on the rugged, rocky coastline. Sea otters, bald eagles, and mountain goats are also commonly seen along the route. Since this cruise does go out into the open Gulf of Alaska it is not recommended for anyone who is prone to motion sickness. Our half-day Resurrection Bay cruise or our Prince William Sound cruises are much better options if motion sickness is a concern.