Welcome to Kachemak Bay State Park

Across from Homer Spit, an alluring wonderland sprawls south: a luxuriantly green coastline, sliced by fjords and topped by sparkling glaciers and rugged peaks. This is Kachemak Bay State Park, which, along with Kachemak Bay State Wilderness Park to the south, includes 350,000 acres of idyllic wilderness accessible only by bush plane or boat. It was Alaska’s first state park, and according to locals, it remains the best.

