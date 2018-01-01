Welcome to Kachemak Bay State Park
The most popular attraction is Grewingk Glacier, which can be seen from Homer. Viewing the glacier at closer range means a boat trip to the park and a very popular one-way hike of 3.5 miles. Outside the glacier, you can easily escape into the wilds by hiking or kayaking. More than 40 miles of trails, plenty of sheltered waterways, numerous campsites, good backcountry skiing, and a few enclosed accommodation options make this a highly recommended outing for a day or three.
Top experiences in Kachemak Bay State Park
Kachemak Bay State Park activities
Alaska Active Escape
Alaska – so raw, vast, and far-out it may as well be its very own planet. This adventure lets hardy travellers explore an exotic foreign world without ever leaving Earth, affording visitors a hands-on appreciation for the land (and sea and air) via kayaking, whitewater rafting, hiking, and wildlife-spotting. Trek the Kenai Peninsula, get an all-access look at the Alaskan Sealife Center, and experience the rugged frontier spirit of Anchorage by day, then tuck yourself away in a cozy hotel by night.