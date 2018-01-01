3-hour Turnagain Pass Rafting Float Trip from Hope Alaska

Make your own way to the rafting headquarters near Hope, Alaska for your morning or afternoon raft tour. After arriving at the facility, the staff gets you outfitted with a life jacket, helmet, and paddle, then provides a safety orientation and paddling instruction. When ready, climb into your raft for your relaxed float trip on Turnagain Pass. Start drifting along a slow–moving creek with virtually no whitewater. Paddle or kick back during the 3-hour journey, and keep an eye open for wildlife like bears, moose, and deer that are often seen along the river banks.Your tour ends before the high-adrenaline whitewater rapids of the canyon. Your guide pulls the rafts over where you dry off and take a brief ride back to your vehicles.