Welcome to Eagle

This quaint hamlet of log cabins and clapboard houses arrayed against the backdrop of the Yukon River is one of the better-preserved boomtowns of the Alaskan mining era. The original settlement, today called Eagle Village, was established by the Athabascans long before Francois Mercier arrived in the early 1880s and built a trading post in the area. A permanent community of miners took up residence in 1898, and in 1900 President Theodore Roosevelt issued a charter that made Eagle the first incorporated city of the Interior.

