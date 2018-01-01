Welcome to Eagle
This quaint hamlet of log cabins and clapboard houses arrayed against the backdrop of the Yukon River is one of the better-preserved boomtowns of the Alaskan mining era. The original settlement, today called Eagle Village, was established by the Athabascans long before Francois Mercier arrived in the early 1880s and built a trading post in the area. A permanent community of miners took up residence in 1898, and in 1900 President Theodore Roosevelt issued a charter that made Eagle the first incorporated city of the Interior.
The gold strikes of the early 1900s, most notably at Fairbanks, began drawing residents away from Eagle. At one point, it's said, the population of Eagle dipped to nine residents, seven of whom served on the city council. When the Taylor Hwy was completed in the 1950s, the town’s population increased to its present level.
