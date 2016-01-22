Arctic Circle of Alaska 3-Day Northern Lights Tour

Begin your day with a brief tour orientation to set the stage for your adventure in Alaska's Arctic. On Day 1 ground tour from Fairbanks to Coldfoot. During your journey your guide will share with you the story of Alaska's Arctic throughout the day both while you are in motion and at the various stops throughout the day. The final number of stops and length of stops will vary since it is a tour. Throughout the day the remarkable Trans Alaska Pipeline will shadow your journey and the guide will make a stop to take pictures and to explain in detail the history and the workings of this engineering marvel.Enjoy the majestic beauty of the northland's most famous waterway, the Yukon River, and learn of the river's stored past. Depending on the time of winter you visit you may have the opportunity to walk out on the frozen river and learn of its important role in village life along its route.Cross the Arctic Circle in ceremonious fashion and receive an official Arctic Circle Adventure Certificate. For many, this is the reason to take the journey and your guide is sure to make it a memorable stop. This stop at the Arctic Circle will take place at approximately 5:30 pm on day 1. While the amazing arctic tundra will be covered with snow and/or ice your guide will stop for you to take pictures and to learn about the flora and fauna of the region.You will arrive Coldfoot at approximately 7:30 PM. Upon arrival into Coldfoot your guide will have provided you a orientation on Coldfoot, shared with you what you can do on your own or outline the optional tours you can purchase (a visit to the wilderness community of Wiseman- day or night, a guided day tour farther north on the Dalton Highway deeper into the Brooks Mountain Range, or from mid-December to the end of March dog sled rides).Meals are not included - but can be purchased at the Truckers Cafe at Coldfoot Camp.Your two nights will be spent at Coldfoot Camp. A former gold rush boom town, then a camp for the building of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and Dalton Highway, and now an outpost providing services to the Dalton Highway Visitor. Rooms are simple, but reminiscent of the pipeline days -- rooms have 2 single beds and a built in 3/4 bathroom. No phones or televisions. The rest of the time in Coldfoot is your free time to explore on your own, visit with other travelers, or take in one of the optional tours.Day 3 you will fly from Coldfoot to Fairbanks by small plane. As Coldfoot does not have regular flight service the time will vary departing Coldfoot between 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM. The flight itself is approximately 1 hour.Included in this tour: Guided ground tour from Fairbanks to Coldfoot, a room at Coldfoot Camp for 2 nights, return flight Coldfoot to Fairbanks. Not included: Meals, gratuity, optional tours.