Cordova is about as real as Alaska gets. Detached from the state’s primary road network and rarely visited by cruise ships, this small mainland fishing community feels more like an island floating in a brawny wilderness, with the impenetrable Chuguch Mountains on one side and the bird-rich Copper River Delta on the other.

Roll in on an airplane or a ferry, and you’ll find yourself disgorged into an eccentric little fishing village where everyone knows everyone else, patrons prop up grimy bars in yellow oilskins, and no one gives a hoot about image or pretense.

Outside its gritty harbor, Cordova has a network of clearly marked trails beloved by locals, one of America’s dinkiest ski areas, incredible bird-watching potential and a festival dedicated to ice worms.

Within an hour of docking and landing, you’ll quickly ascertain that this town has yet to sell its soul to tourism. All the more reason to visit today.

