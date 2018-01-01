Welcome to Cordova
Roll in on an airplane or a ferry, and you’ll find yourself disgorged into an eccentric little fishing village where everyone knows everyone else, patrons prop up grimy bars in yellow oilskins, and no one gives a hoot about image or pretense.
Outside its gritty harbor, Cordova has a network of clearly marked trails beloved by locals, one of America’s dinkiest ski areas, incredible bird-watching potential and a festival dedicated to ice worms.
Within an hour of docking and landing, you’ll quickly ascertain that this town has yet to sell its soul to tourism. All the more reason to visit today.
