Welcome to Chena Hot Springs Road
This fireweed-lined, forest-flanked corridor parallels the languid Chena River 56 miles to the Chena Hot Springs Resort, the closest (and most developed) hot springs to Fairbanks. The road out here is paved and in good condition, so you've got a chance to penetrate some backcountry without wrecking your rental car.
From Mile 26 to Mile 51 the road passes through Chena River State Recreation Area, a 397-sq-mile preserve encompassing the valley and nearby alpine areas. Some of the Fairbanks area’s best hiking, canoeing and fishing can be found here, usually just steps from the road.