Welcome to Utqiaġvik (Barrow)
The northernmost settlement in the USA, and the largest Iñupiat community in Alaska, Utqiaġvik – still most commonly referred to as Barrow – is a flat, bleak, fogbound and strangely evocative place situated 330 miles above the Arctic Circle. It’s a town of surprising contradictions, the greatest being that the weather is perpetual winter, yet the people are some of the warmest in Alaska.
The paradoxes don't end there. Utqiaġvik’s wealth is famous: due to the spoils of North Slope petroleum it boasts excellent modern facilities, such as its Iñupiat Heritage Center and North Slope Borough offices, that are unusual in a town this size. On the flip side, it’s an Arctic slum packed with ramshackle structures wallowing in frozen mud. It's expensive, the weather is hostile and the wind howls, yet a visit here is utterly unforgettable, a chance to witness life at the true edge of the world.
Top experiences in Utqiaġvik (Barrow)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.