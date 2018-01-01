Welcome to Utqiaġvik (Barrow)

The northernmost settlement in the USA, and the largest Iñupiat community in Alaska, Utqiaġvik – still most commonly referred to as Barrow – is a flat, bleak, fogbound and strangely evocative place situated 330 miles above the Arctic Circle. It’s a town of surprising contradictions, the greatest being that the weather is perpetual winter, yet the people are some of the warmest in Alaska.

