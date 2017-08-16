Welcome to St Thomas
Day Cruise to British Virgin Islands from St Thomas or St John
This 9-hour tour brings you to the best of the best in the British Virgin Islands. Start your day with a boat ride from St Thomas and St John. During the trip, enjoy a continental breakfast. Dock at the Baths on the island of Virgin Gorda, 1.2 miles (2 km) from Spanish Town, one of the largest towns in the British Virgin Islands. Thanks to massive rock formations on the white sand beach, the baths are actually a fun, natural water park of tidal pools, arches, hidden grottoes and tunnels. From Virgin Gorda, head to Norman Island where you can snorkel and check out hundreds of colorful fish in the uncrowded waters. Then it’s on to world-famous Pirates Bight for some delicious, traditional island fare (own expense). Munch on fresh seafood delights or enjoy steak or barbecued ribs. Walk off your lunch with a jaunt around the island, taking in the views and the ruins that litter the land. Jump back on the boat a bit later for the trip back to the US Virgin Islands. Indulge in the open bar with snacks on the boat and toast your traveling companions on a fun day out.
St Thomas Shore Excursion: Shopping, Sightseeing and Beach
When you disembark from your cruise ship, your energetic tour guide will welcome you with a warm smile and bring you to the heart of St Thomas at Charlotte Amalie. Hundreds of duty-free shops line the streets of Charlotte Amalie, and you’ll be free to browse and stock up on souvenirs. Depending on your selected departure time, you'll enjoy either 3-, 2- or 1-hour of shopping. 9am departures allow 3 hours, 10am departures allow two and 11am departures allow 1 hour of shopping. Amble down Main Street and the waterfront to find unique local goods and great deals on jewelry, clothing and electronics. Try some local delicacies at a nearby restaurant before you head out on your safari taxi for some St Thomas sightseeing. Be ready to sing along to lively music as you make your way to your first destination. At noon, meet up with the rest of the tour from the 2 other departure times to begin your adventure. First up is the summit of Mountain Top, at 1,547 feet (471 meters) above sea level. On the drive up, you’ll make various stops to capture the breathtaking views. Your guide will provide you with the history and culture of St Thomas, and at each stop, you’ll hear expert commentary of the key places of interest. You’ll get fantastic views overlooking Blackbeard’s Castle, a real pirate tower, and the surrounding isles of the US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. From Mountain Top, you’ll see Magens Bay and its glorious beach, one of the top-rated in the world. You can finish your shore excursion at the end of your sightseeing tour, or upgrade to include a trip to the St Thomas beach of your choice. Choose from Sapphire Beach, Magens Bay or Coki Point Beach, and spend the rest of your time in port swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving or simply relaxing on the smooth white sand. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Port of St Thomas for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Thomas Mangrove Lagoon Kayak and Snorkel Tour
The southern coast of St. Thomas is home to the attractive and protected Mangrove Lagoon Wildlife Sanctuary and Marine Preserve. An area of exceptional natural beauty, it embraces islands, rocky cliffs, sea grass beds, salt ponds and panoramic ridge lines. These areas preserve a rich habitat for coral reef fish and invertebrates and are home to nesting egrets, pelicans, blue herons and terns. Led by your nature guide, you’ll travel through the protected Inner Mangrove Lagoon Marine Reserve to Long Point at Patricia Cay. Here, you'll kayak among the many small islands of the mangrove lagoon. As you paddle through the clear blue water, keep an eye out for sting rays and spotted rays, as they often glide right beneath you. Occasionally they'll jump in the air and put on a show! Next, it's time to don a mask and snorkel to explore the coral-fringed mangroves of the sanctuary. Don't worry if this is your first time snorkeling. The professional guides offer snorkeling instruction, point out the marine life and discuss the diverse mangrove ecosystem. Following the snorkel, you'll enjoy a leisurely 20-minute paddle back to the marina.
St John from St Thomas with Snorkeling at Trunk Bay
An early morning departure from your hotel takes you on a scenic drive to the East End where you'll embark on a short ferry ride to Cruz Bay, the capital of St. John. On this island, covered in a national park, you'll enter a world of unsurpassed pristine beauty. Your tour of the park by safari bus includes the historic Danish sugar plantation at Annaberg and a drive to the East End before you stop for lunch. In the afternoon, you'll go to Trunk Bay for swimming and snorkeling at the world famous underwater trail. You are provided with snorkeling equipment and instruction. There are facilities for changing and showering on the beach. Your day ends with a brief stop for souvenir shopping at Mongoose Junction before boarding your return ferry home. Please Note: This tour is not recommended for passengers who would like to pre-arrange an island tour from a Cruise ship. US Customs and Immigration clearances tend to delay passengers disembarkation to coordinate with the early pick-up times.
St Thomas Sailing, Snorkeling at Buck Island Wildlife Refuge
Board 'The Cat', a spacious 54-foot catamaran for an exhilarating sail to the uninhabited Buck Island National Wildlife Refuge's Turtle Cove where you'll experience an unforgettable, fun-filled, marine life adventure. And free pirate tattoos to show off your experience!Your friendly crew will provide snorkeling equipment (mask, snorkel, fins, snorkel vest), brief instruction and safety tips and if needed, a beginner's snorkeling lesson when you reach Buck Island National Wildlife Refuge. You may choose to swim and snorkel in the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, tan on the special deck of the catamaran, or relax in the shaded cabin area. However you choose to spend your day on the boat, you will no doubt have fun!Once you arrive at Buck Island National Wildlife Refuge, see coral reefs with an abundance of tropical fish. Watch the Virgin Island's resident Green Sea Turtles as they glide along in their natural habitat grazing on sea grasses.After snorkeling, hop back on the catamaran for snacks and drinks - fruit and vegetables, water, a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic cocktails, wine and beer.
St. Thomas Airport Roundtrip Transfer
When making a booking, you'll need to advise your flight details and your St. Thomas accommodation details. The following Zones identify your hotel location: Zone 1 (Gold) - Westend Best Western Carib Beach Best Western Emerald Beach Crown Bay Cruiseship Dock Island Beachcomber Sunset Gardens Zone 2 (Green) - Downtown-Waterfront Bluebeard's Castle Holiday Inn Windward Passage Seaborne Airlines - Waterfront Tortola Wharf Zone 3 (Pink) - Intermediate-Harbor View Marriott's Frenchman's Reef Mafolie Hotel Marriott's Morningstar West Indian Company Dock Yacht Haven Grande Zone 4 (Blue) - Long Coastal View-Central View Bolongo Bay Bluebeard's Beach Magens Point Zone 5 (Yellow) - Extra Long-Coastal View Crystal Cove Pavillions and Pools Point Pleasant Sapphire Village Sapphire Beach and Marina Dreams Sugar Bay Zone 6 (Yellow) - East End-Coastal View National Park Dock (for Water Taxi Service to St. John) Red Hook Landing (for Ferry Service to St. John)