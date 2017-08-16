St Thomas Shore Excursion: Shopping, Sightseeing and Beach

When you disembark from your cruise ship, your energetic tour guide will welcome you with a warm smile and bring you to the heart of St Thomas at Charlotte Amalie. Hundreds of duty-free shops line the streets of Charlotte Amalie, and you’ll be free to browse and stock up on souvenirs. Depending on your selected departure time, you'll enjoy either 3-, 2- or 1-hour of shopping. 9am departures allow 3 hours, 10am departures allow two and 11am departures allow 1 hour of shopping. Amble down Main Street and the waterfront to find unique local goods and great deals on jewelry, clothing and electronics. Try some local delicacies at a nearby restaurant before you head out on your safari taxi for some St Thomas sightseeing. Be ready to sing along to lively music as you make your way to your first destination. At noon, meet up with the rest of the tour from the 2 other departure times to begin your adventure. First up is the summit of Mountain Top, at 1,547 feet (471 meters) above sea level. On the drive up, you’ll make various stops to capture the breathtaking views. Your guide will provide you with the history and culture of St Thomas, and at each stop, you’ll hear expert commentary of the key places of interest. You’ll get fantastic views overlooking Blackbeard’s Castle, a real pirate tower, and the surrounding isles of the US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. From Mountain Top, you’ll see Magens Bay and its glorious beach, one of the top-rated in the world. You can finish your shore excursion at the end of your sightseeing tour, or upgrade to include a trip to the St Thomas beach of your choice. Choose from Sapphire Beach, Magens Bay or Coki Point Beach, and spend the rest of your time in port swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving or simply relaxing on the smooth white sand. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Port of St Thomas for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.