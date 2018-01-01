Welcome to Yasothon

Yasothon (ยโสธร) has little to offer visitors outside the official whizz-bang rocket festival period of mid-May. Cultural travellers, however, will appreciate this detour from the fast track to check out a slice of Thailand that few people (including other Thais) ever see. Besides some historical sites in the city, people looking to nose deep into Isan culture will want to take a peek at That Khang Khao Noi and purchase some pillows in Ban Si Than which, along with the rocket festival, compose a trifecta of Isan icons.