Welcome to Surin & Si Saket Provinces

Surin and Si Saket Provinces are full of Angkor-era Khmer ruins. Most are rather modest and of interest only to those with a history habit. On the other hand, the artwork at Sikhoraphum is outstanding, and Prasat Ta Meuan, out in the jungle, is very evocative. The region's Khmer influence comes not only from the past, but also the present. Over one-third of the population of these two closely related provinces is ethnically Khmer and this remains the principal language in many places.

