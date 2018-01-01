Welcome to Bueng Kan

Little Bueng Kan (บึงกาฬ) city is a workaday town and, not surprisingly, most travellers only stop long enough to catch connecting transport to Wat Phu Thok. The only thing that qualifies as an attraction is the Thai-Lao Market. You can also joins hundreds of locals in a late-afternoon stroll along the riverfront promenade; on Friday and Saturday evenings it hosts a Walking Street Market.