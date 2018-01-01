Welcome to Roi Et

At one point in its past, legend says, Roi Et (ร้อยเอ็ด) had 11 city gates. In ancient writing '11' was expressed as '10-plus-1' and somehow this morphed into the city's name, which means '101'. Except for extensive stretches of an ancient moat, Roi Et's long history hasn't followed it into the 21st century. Still, the city retains a charm and sense of identity all its own. You can't call Roi Et sleepy, but it is a pleasant place that does seem to move to its own urban beat.