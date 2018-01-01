Sun Moon Lake, Kenting National Park: 5-Day Taiwan Tour by Bus

Start your 5-day Taiwan -island tour with the coach .Drive from Taipei to Sun Moon Lake, including Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and taking sightseeing boat . Day 2 takes you to Lukang Historic Area. You will see the historical Mazu temple and Monuments. Then , You’ll explore Kenting National Park on Day 3. Continue your journey by train ,then visit Haulien taroko national park on the last day . Scenic Area, then finish at Hualien and nearby Taroko Gorge, whose towering marble cliffs dominate Taroko National Park. Itineary Taipei -Sun Moon Lake - Taichung Leaving from Taipei city around 8:00 am by comfortable coach ,driving 2 hours to Sun Moon Lake .Having lunch ((own expense) Check in the hotel around 4-5:00 pm . Stay at FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. DAY 2 (B) Taichung - Lukang -Kaohsiung Leaving form hotel around 9:00 am . Visiting Lukang hitoric area by comfortable coach . After having lunch ( own expense ) Going to Kaohsiung city by coach or train . Our local tour guide will lead guests to check in around 5:00 pm . Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden hotel or Kaohsiung Just sleep hotel . DAY 3 (B) Kaohsiung -Kenting Leaving from hotel at 9:00 am . Going to Kenting national park by comfortable coach. Drive 2 hours to visit Maopitou and Eluanbi Lighthouse.. have lunch (own expense ) .. then return to Kaohsiung city . Arrive at the hotel around 5:30 pm . Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden hotel or Kaohsiung Just sleep hotel . DAY 4 (B ) Kaohsiung - Hualein Leaving hotel at 7:00 am ~ Visiting British Consulate and Sizih Bay by coach Leaving Kaohsiung by train at 11:18 am . have lunch (own expense ) . The train arrives Hualien station at 4:55 pm. Hotel driver sends customers to hotel checking in . Stay at Hualien Hoya resort hotel or Park City Hotel Hualien or Just Sleep Hualien . DAY 5 (B) Hualien - Taiepi Leaving hotel at 9:10 am then start to explore Taroko gorge national park ,Swallow Grotto- Marble Bridge-Marble Exhibition Center-. by bus. Lunch is provided in this day . Finish tour by 4 :00 pm them return to Taipei by train . Arrive Taipei at 7:21pm pm .Our driver picks up you return to hotel in Taipei City .Finish the happy 5 day tour. (Notice: If the hotel is not in Taipei city , we can`t provide pick up service.)