Puli (埔里; Pǔlǐ) is known in modern times as the epicentre of the 921 earthquake in 1999 and the Taiwan home of Shaohsing wine. The area was once a centre for butterfly exports. It still flitters with winged life year-round and is the source of the mysterious butterfly dispersal over Tatajia every May and June.

Central, Southern Taiwan 4-Day: Sun Moon Lake, Kaohsiung, Puli

You’ll be picked up from your Taipei hotel in the morning and driven to Puli to tour the Guangxing Paper Factory before continuing to scenic Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll visit local villages, shrines and temples. The next day, travel through small and big towns on the way to Lukang, a small urban township, where you’ll take a walking tour to visit extravagant temples with your guide. Stay overnight in a quaint garden villa and then journey to Kenting National Park for a walking tour, enjoying gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, Taiwan Strait and Luzon Strait on the way.On your fourth day, take a coach tour of Kaohsiung’s top attractions, like the former British Consulate and the Spring and Autumn Pavilions, a Taoist temple complex by Lotus Lake. You’ll then head back to Taipei via coach or the express train, depending on the size of your group.You’ll stay in comfortable accommodations and enjoy transportation to and from all site locations. Daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will provide suggestions on great local places to eat (own expense). The time for meals is flexible and is based on your group’s sightseeing schedule.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Sun Moon Lake, Kenting National Park: 5-Day Taiwan Tour by Bus

Start your 5-day Taiwan -island tour  with the coach  .Drive from Taipei to  Sun Moon Lake, including Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and taking sightseeing boat . Day 2 takes you to Lukang Historic Area. You will see the historical Mazu temple  and Monuments.   Then , You’ll explore Kenting National Park on Day 3. Continue your journey by train ,then visit Haulien taroko national park on the last day .  Scenic Area, then finish at Hualien and nearby Taroko Gorge, whose towering marble cliffs dominate Taroko National Park.  Itineary    Taipei -Sun Moon Lake - Taichung   Leaving from Taipei city  around 8:00 am by comfortable coach ,driving 2 hours to  Sun Moon Lake   .Having lunch ((own expense)  Check in  the hotel around 4-5:00 pm . Stay at FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. DAY 2 (B) Taichung - Lukang -Kaohsiung Leaving form hotel around 9:00 am . Visiting  Lukang hitoric area by   comfortable coach . After having lunch ( own expense )  Going to Kaohsiung city by coach or train .  Our local tour guide will lead guests to check in around 5:00 pm .  Stay at  Kaohsiung  HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden hotel  or Kaohsiung  Just sleep hotel . DAY 3 (B) Kaohsiung -Kenting   Leaving from hotel at  9:00 am .  Going to Kenting national park by  comfortable coach. Drive  2 hours  to  visit  Maopitou and Eluanbi Lighthouse..  have lunch (own expense ) .. then return to Kaohsiung city . Arrive at the hotel around 5:30 pm .  Stay at  Kaohsiung  HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden hotel  or Kaohsiung  Just sleep hotel . DAY 4 (B ) Kaohsiung - Hualein Leaving  hotel at 7:00 am ~ Visiting British Consulate and Sizih Bay  by coach   Leaving Kaohsiung by train at 11:18 am . have lunch (own expense )  . The train arrives Hualien station at 4:55 pm. Hotel driver sends customers to hotel checking in .  Stay at Hualien Hoya resort hotel  or Park City Hotel Hualien  or  Just Sleep Hualien .  DAY 5 (B) Hualien - Taiepi Leaving hotel at 9:10 am  then start to explore   Taroko gorge national park ,Swallow Grotto- Marble Bridge-Marble Exhibition Center-.  by bus. Lunch is provided in this day .  Finish tour by 4 :00 pm them return to Taipei by train . Arrive Taipei at 7:21pm pm .Our driver picks up you return to  hotel in Taipei City .Finish the happy 5 day tour.    (Notice: If the hotel is not in Taipei city , we can`t provide pick up service.)  

(2Days)Sun Moon Lake and Dong Fon Biking Green Corridor Biking Tour

Tour Introduction:Day1:27km  Degree：★☆☆☆☆pick up your hotel about at 8:00Taipei – Hou Fon Biking Trail(Biking)-Dong Fon Biking Green Corridor(Biking) – Road of Philosophy Bikeway(Biking in Puli Township)-Feeling18℃Hand Made Chocolate – Sun Moon Lake (Hotel)Day2: 32km Degree：★★☆☆☆Hotel – Sun Moon Lake Cycling Trail(Biking along Lakeside for one Cycle) – Paper Church – Kuang Hsing Paper Mill- Taipei(Your hotel or meet point)contain:Pick-up service at your hotelAccommodationBicycle rentalHelmetCycling guideLunch*2Dinner*1Bottle waterTickets for entranceInsurance *Minimum 4 pax*remarkTime subject to practical arrangements Please wear casual sportswear suit Sun protection will be needed & Drinking more water during the cycling Please advise your height in advance for the suitable bike arrangementPlease bring simple luggage
