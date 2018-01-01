This little town (鶯歌; Yīnggē) in the very southern part of New Taipei City lives by and for the production of high- and low-quality ceramic and pottery objects: everything from cupboard handles and Song-dynasty vases to cutting-edge objets d'art.

Pottery was first introduced to Yingge in 1804, but it remained a cottage industry producing cheap earthenware until the Japanese ramped up production in the 1930s. In addition to daily-life items, the local kilns began to fire ceramic parts for mines and weapons. After WWII ceramicists from all over Taiwan began to settle in Yingge and by the 1970s the town was the third-largest ceramic production centre in the world.

Yingge makes an enjoyable day trip from Taipei and fits in naturally with a stopover at nearby Sansia. If you have all day, consider renting a bike and riding down the riverside to Daxi.

