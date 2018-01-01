Welcome to New Taipei City
New Taipei City envelopes Taipei City completely, and is bordered by Keelung to the northeast, Yilan to the southeast, and Taoyuan to the southwest. The Tamsui River is the main river running through NTC.
Top experiences in New Taipei City
New Taipei City activities
Thousand Island Lake, Pinglin Tea Plantation 5-Hour Tour
Board your comfortable coach upon hotel pickup in Taipei city in the morning around 8am, and relax during a scenic drive along the mountain road to Shiding, a rural district of New Taipei City. Located in the south of Shiding District. Thousand Island Lake, also known as Qiandao Lake in Chinese literally means a lake with thousands of islands. Shared the same name with the famous attraction in Zhejiang Province of Mainland China, the catchment area of Feitsui Reservoir surrounded by many hills creates a similar scenery specifically from a nearby overlook next to the reservoir. The natural terrain and climate make the surrounding area of Feitsui Reservoir an ideal farmland for tea-growing, including the well-known Wanshan Pouchong and Dong Fang Mei Ren(aka Oriental Beauty Oolong Tea). It is also a noted tea plantation area in north Taiwan, where Bagua Tea Garden is located. From the top of the hill, the neatly planted rows of tea look just like the symbols of Eight Trigrams.Continue your tour through a 15-min drive to Pinglin District, where the famous Wanshan Pouchong is cultivated. Your guide and the tea instructor will explain the culture, history, and how to properly brew Taiwanese tea during your visit to Pinglin Tea Museum or Pinglin Old Street (the first Monday of every month, you will visit Pinglin Old Street instead of Pinglin Tea Museum). Pinglin Team Museum is the world's largest museum dedicated to tea. Your tour ends with return transport to your Taipei hotel around noon time.
Shifen Old Street Walk and Pingxi Sky Lanterns from Taipei
Board your comfortable coach upon hotel pickup in Taipei city in the morning, after a 40-min drive, you will arrive in Pingxi. Located in the southeast of New Taipei City, Pingxi District was a bustling old coal-mining town in the early 20th century. The first stop of the tour is to fly a Sky Lantern, this will inspire you to look into the future. In the past, those who worked or farmed in this remote hillside town used lanterns to inform their families they were safe when facing the risk of being robbed or killed. Nowadays, the lanterns do not function as signals anymore, but are used as symbols of peace and good fortune. During this tour, you have the option to release a lantern to pray for good health and luck.Continue your half-day tour to Shifen Old Street, which is right alongside to the waterfall scenic area. Many notable movies were shot there, including the famous movie Dust In The Wind directed by Hou Hsiao-Hsien.The Pingxi Branch Rail Line extends 12.9 kilometers through Keelung River Valley from Sandiaoling to Jingtong stations. The line was built in 1918 to transport coal; and in 1992 it was repurposed as a tourism route. Shifen is one of the stops along the line. The station is located in a scenic area that greets visitors with beautiful waterfalls and streams.Shifen Waterfall is one of the most famous waterfalls in Taiwan, on the upper parts of Keelung River. It is often called the“Little Niagara of Taiwan”. It is a cascade waterfall in which the water flows in one direction and the rock is sloped in the opposite. Your tour ends with return transport to your Taipei hotel around noon time.
Private One-Way Transfer from Airport or Hotel in Taipei
Avoid the stress and chaos of travel by taking this private transfer from/to Taoyuan International Airport. Your experienced and friendly driver will pick you up from either the airport or your hotel and make sure you get to your destination with plenty of time to spare. Your driver will pick you up or drop you off at/from any hotel in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City. Your driver will also be knowledgeable about local traffic condition, to provide you with the most relaxing and hassle-free experience.Your driver will be waiting for you, carrying a board with your name on it. Your transport car will be stocked with snacks and bottled water as well.