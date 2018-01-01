Shifen Old Street Walk and Pingxi Sky Lanterns from Taipei

Board your comfortable coach upon hotel pickup in Taipei city in the morning, after a 40-min drive, you will arrive in Pingxi. Located in the southeast of New Taipei City, Pingxi District was a bustling old coal-mining town in the early 20th century. The first stop of the tour is to fly a Sky Lantern, this will inspire you to look into the future. In the past, those who worked or farmed in this remote hillside town used lanterns to inform their families they were safe when facing the risk of being robbed or killed. Nowadays, the lanterns do not function as signals anymore, but are used as symbols of peace and good fortune. During this tour, you have the option to release a lantern to pray for good health and luck.Continue your half-day tour to Shifen Old Street, which is right alongside to the waterfall scenic area. Many notable movies were shot there, including the famous movie Dust In The Wind directed by Hou Hsiao-Hsien.The Pingxi Branch Rail Line extends 12.9 kilometers through Keelung River Valley from Sandiaoling to Jingtong stations. The line was built in 1918 to transport coal; and in 1992 it was repurposed as a tourism route. Shifen is one of the stops along the line. The station is located in a scenic area that greets visitors with beautiful waterfalls and streams.Shifen Waterfall is one of the most famous waterfalls in Taiwan, on the upper parts of Keelung River. It is often called the“Little Niagara of Taiwan”. It is a cascade waterfall in which the water flows in one direction and the rock is sloped in the opposite. Your tour ends with return transport to your Taipei hotel around noon time.