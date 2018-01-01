Welcome to Pingxi District

Despite Taiwan's heavily urbanised landscape, the north has retained much of its frontier past, where a slower pace of life prevails in makeshift-looking villages. Such are the settlements that dot Pingxi District – a wild, wooded gorge served by the Pingxi Branch Rail Line (平溪鐵路支線; Píngxī Tiělù Zhīxiàn). Along this picturesque valley you'll find thrilling hikes, high waterfalls, river pools, a cat town and the remains of what was once a thriving coal industry. Pingxi Town itself is the site of the annual sky lantern release during the Lantern Festival, an event not to be missed.