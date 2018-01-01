Welcome to Nanao

The small coastal town of Nanao (南澳; Nán'ào) has a large crescent bay with a dark sandy beach that's visible from the highway as you make your descent from the hills. It's a great spot for strolling along and taking in the gorgeous coastal scenery. Heading towards the hills, the scenery and the ethnography change completely, from alluvial plains and the Hakka to deep-cut river valleys and the Atayal.

