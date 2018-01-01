Welcome to Nanao
The small coastal town of Nanao (南澳; Nán'ào) has a large crescent bay with a dark sandy beach that's visible from the highway as you make your descent from the hills. It's a great spot for strolling along and taking in the gorgeous coastal scenery. Heading towards the hills, the scenery and the ethnography change completely, from alluvial plains and the Hakka to deep-cut river valleys and the Atayal.
Though it covers a large area, it's easy to find your bearings in Nanao. Hwy 9 runs through the centre, and you can clearly see the sea to the east and the mountains to the west.
Top experiences in Nanao
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.