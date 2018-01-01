Welcome to Hsinchu & Miaoli Counties
Hsinchu Science Park is by far the most famous site in this region, but most travellers come for the spectacular mountain scenery in the foothills of the Snow Mountain Range, the hot springs, and a small mist-shrouded mountain dotted with temples.
Ethnographically, Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties have a heavy concentration of Hakka, reflected in the food you'll find in many small towns. It's good to familiarise yourself with some of the staples before heading out. Atayal and Saisiyat peoples are also present in large numbers.