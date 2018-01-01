Taiwan-go Charter Car Service in Northern Taiwan

Experience Northern Taiwan by your own way! Your driver will take you into the lives of locals or drive as your itinerary. With personalized itineraries,your itinerary can be customized to ensure that you have an unforgettable journey. Enjoy different topics of trip: Culture, Nature, Foodie, Shopping, Entertainment,etc. You can select your OWN TOPIC!You will be picked up from your accommodation in Taipei/ New Taipei/ Taoyuan City. [ The service area is between Keelung and Hsinchu. The direct distance is more than 100 KM.] ★Here are many famous scenic spots nearby Taipei. Jiufen Traditional StreetShiFen WaterfallPingXi StationGolden MuseumNational Palace MuseumYangmingshan National Park Yehliu GeoParkNortheast Coast Area Eastern Area of Taipei ( fantastic shopping place)...and so on.＊Here are two good examples for one-day trip.1. Hotel pick-up→Shili Presidential Residence→National Palace Museum→Yangmingshan National Park →Beitou Hot spring→Hotel drop-off2. Hotel pick-up→ ShiFen Waterfall→Golden Museum→JiuFen Traditional Street (Animation background:Spirited Away)→PingXi Lantern→Hotel drop-off【Vehicle Types】TOYOTA WISH/ TOYOTA Altis 1.8/ BMW 3 series/Honda CRV/ t5(9 seats)....and so on. ★★Your top choice for charter car service! ★★ PS. A professional translator or interpreter can be arranged if required.