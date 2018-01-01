The most popular beach in northern Taiwan, Fulong (福隆; Fúlóng) has a long sandy beach and clear waters that are suitable for sailing, windsurfing, surfing and other sports. The coastline is a popular cycling destination.

There are two parts to the beach, divided by the Shuangshi River. The left beach, a long and clean stretch of sand, sits behind the Northeast Coast Scenic Administration building. This is the paid area and you'll have to use this section if you want to do water sports that require rentals. If you head right and continue towards a large temple on the end of a peninsula (a 10-minute walk from the admin area), you'll get to the free beach. This is also a good place to swim or surf.

