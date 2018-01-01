Welcome to Beipu
This small Hsinchu County town (北埔; Běipǔ) pulls in the visitors with its Hakka cultural heritage, and makes for an excellent morning or afternoon excursion (especially when combined with a drive through the gorgeous surrounding countryside). There's an authentic feel to the town, and it's one of the best places to try Hakka pounded tea. Beipu is small and easy to navigate. The bus drops you off in the heart of things.
