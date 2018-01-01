This pretty park has always been popular with monks and poets alike. A 20-minute walk along a rocky, tree-lined river brings you to Seonun-sa (선운사). Just behind the temple is a 500-year-old camellia forest that flowers around the end of April, although a few blooms linger into summer.

Another 35 minutes further on is Dosol-am hermitage and just beyond is a giant Buddha rock carving dating to the Goryeo dynasty; the amazing image is carved into the cliff face and is 15m high. Despite centuries of erosion the Buddha is still an impressive sight, a testament to the faith of ancient times. On the right is a very narrow grotto, and next to it stairs lead up to a tiny shrine and a great view. From the Buddha, you can climb Nakjodae and carry on to Gaeippalsan and Seonunsan, with views of the West Sea, before heading back down to Seonun-sa.

The tourist village near the park entrance has a handful of lodgings, restaurants and shops. The Seonunsan Youth Hostel has friendly English-speaking staff and clean rooms that fill up fast on weekends.

Buses (₩6000, 1½ hours, hourly) run from Jeonju to Gochang, from where buses (₩3000, 30 minutes, hourly) run to Seonunsan.

