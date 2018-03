Welcome to Byeonsan Bando National Park

Byeonsan Bando is the only national park in the country that can boast of both mountain and sea. There's a tourist village at Gyeokpo Beach, with with lodgings that include motels and splashier resorts. The thing to eat here is haemultang (해물탕; seafood hotpot, ₩50,000 for two people); there are dozens of restaurants serving it.