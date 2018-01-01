Welcome to Pohang
Pohang is mainly known for being home to the world’s second-largest steel plant, Posco (Pohang Iron and Steel Company), which mires the views from its actually decent beach. Most people pass through here on the way to the island of Ulleungdo, but it’s a convenient place to spend the night, with plenty of accommodation choices and beachside restaurants open until sunrise.
Top experiences in Pohang
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.