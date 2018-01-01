Welcome to Pietermaritzburg
Billed as a heritage city, and KZN’s administrative and legislative capital, Pietermaritzburg and its grand historic buildings around City Hall hark back to an age of pith helmets and midday martinis. While many buildings have been converted into museums, much of the CBD has, sadly, lost its gloss. This is partly due to the dire state of the local-government coffers. Elsewhere, the inner suburbs – plus Hilton, a suburb 9km northwest of the city centre – are green, leafy and pretty.
Sani Pass and Lesotho 4x4 Experience from Durban
One of our most popular tours! The Sani Pass Lesotho 4x4 tour leaves from Durban and stops at the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg. Your guide will give you a short tour of the city and visit Mahatma Gandhi’s statue by Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Afterwards the tour moves towards the Drakensberg Mountains and up to the Sani Pass in Lesotho. Passport required. The Sani Pass is a 33km gravel road that straddles the sheer cliffs of the Drakensberg escarpment in a series of tight Zig Zag curves. The route begins at the Sani Pass Hotel which is 1566m above sea level. You will be travelling in a Land Rover 4×4 upwards along the narrow road crossing the South African / Lesotho border post which is 1968m above sea level. On route the landscape of KwaZulu-Natal opens-up displaying spectacular views of rolling hills and vast skies. At the top of Sani Pass, at a height of 3240 metres / 9900 feet is the “Highest Pub in Africa” where you will be given time to enjoy a warm pub meal. You tour guide will take you to a local’s home near the pub to introduce you to a Basotho people in a local village. There you will see how the Basotho people of Lesotho live. Thereafter you will make your way down Sani’s Pass and cross the boarder back into South Africa and head back to Durban.
Drakensberg Kamberg Cave Paintings and Nelson Mandela Capture Site from Durban
The tour starts off with a visit to Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu Natal. There we will stop by Pietermaritzburg's City Hall, which claims to be the largest brick building in the southern hemisphere. There we will visit the Gandhi statue also before we head towards the Drakensberg mountains. Our main stop is Kamberg Nature Reserve which forms part of the Maloti- Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site and is situated centrally in the foothills of the mountains. The reserve was proclaimed in 1951 and is 6 300 ha in extent. This reserve is particularly scenic, with many walks throughout the area. The natural landscape has many rock shelters, containing San rock paintings. These were created by the San people over a period of at least 4000 years. The rock paintings are outstanding in quality and diversity representing the spiritual life of the San people who no longer live in the region. From there we head to the small town of Howick and visit its waterfall. Howick Falls is approximately 95 m in height and lies on the Umgeni River. The Zulu people called the falls KwaNogqaza, which means "Place of the Tall One". We then visit the Nelson Mandela Capture Site Statue and Apartheid Museum. The Nelson Mandela sculpture comprises of 50 steel column constructions – each between 6.5 and 9.5 metres tall – set into the Midlands landscape. The approach to the site leads one down a path towards the sculpture where, at 35 meters, a portrait of Nelson Mandela, looking west, comes into focus. The 50 linear vertical units, line up to create the illusion of a flat image. The museum is dedicated to Nelson Mandela’s life and his struggle against Apartheid.
Lion Park Safari Guided Day Trip from Durban
Depart Durban at 9am and head to The Lion Park, in the Natal Midlands. The Lion Park is a wildlife haven not far from the major cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg. It is just 15 miles (25 km) from Pietermaritzburg and just over 8 miles (14km) from the town of Camperdown. Here you can enjoy a game drive through the park with lion feedings taking place at irregular intervals. The park is home to lions, African elephants, Asian elephants, impalas, nyalas, grey duikers, porcupines, bush pigs, kudus, vervet monkeys, bush babies, cane rats, black backed jackals, zebras, blue wildebeests, and leopards. After the Lion Park, you will then proceed to Tala Game Reserve. Tala allows you to get closer to nature, to really interact with the environment and animals and to experience the sights, sounds and smells of the African bush. Tala is a wildlife sanctuary spanning over 3000 hectares and incorporating many diverse natural environments, the reserve features over 380 bird species, with big game that includes kudu, hippo, giraffe and eland. Several distinctive and remarkable plant species are also to be found on Tala. The fiery aloe in full bloom, the imposing euphoria and the smell of the fragrant wild sage on a dewy morning make every stay at the reserve unique and memorable. After game viewing you will have lunch at Tala Game Reserve and head straight back to Durban thereafter. Lunch, bottled water and snacks are included in the price. Arrive back in Durban around 4pm.
Nelson Mandela Capture Site and KwaZulu-Natal Guided Day Tour from Durban
Depart the City of Durban or Umhlanga around 6am, and embark on a journey of the Midlands and Nelson Mandela capture site. Walk in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela as you journey to the rustic place where he was captured more than 50 years ago. The Nelson Mandela capture site is now a powerful and poignant memorial to a critical moment in South African history – and the start of Mandela’s 27 years in captivity. Marco Cianfanelli's Mandela memorial art is marvel to watch!Explore the City of Pietermaritzburg which is a capital city of Kwa-Zulu Natal, also known as the Zulu Kingdom. Spend time at some of the intriguing craft shops to be found along the route Midlands route. Be captivated by the Howick Falls and spectacular views of the Drakensburg Mountains and enjoy lunch in a great atmosphere created by locals.The guide will keep you captivated with the fascinating South African stories throughout the journey. This an experience not to be missed!
Full-Day Mandela Capture Site Tour from Durban
The tour starts from your hotel in Durban and proceeds to Pietermaritzburg - the capital of KwaZulu-Natal and named after Piet Mauritus Retief. You will have the opportunity to see attractions such as the city hall as the city has the most historical buildings of the British architecture. You will then proceed to the Nelson Mandela Capture Site which is where Nelson Mandela was captured and sent into his incarceration, and nearby is a museum where his life is laid out. The tour then proceeds to the Howick Falls otherwise known as "the place of the tall one". The waterfall is a 95m cascade into a pool that the locals believe to be a place of spirits of the ancestors. To conclude the tour, you will be taken to The Valley of a Thousand Hills where you will experience the Zulu culture and Zulu dance at Phezulu Cultural Village . You can venture into the traditional Zulu Huts where various artefacts, beliefs and rituals are explained. You will then conclude the tour with a visit to the Reptile Park where a qualified park guide will intrigue you with interesting facts about the resident crocodiles and exotic reptiles, before returning to Durban.
Drakensberg Giants Castle Nature Reserve Tour from Durban
We depart from Durban and head towards the Giants Castle Reserve in Drakensburg Mountain range. Giant's Castle camp is situated on a grassy plateau among the deep valleys running down from the face of the High Drakensberg, offering glorious views At Giants Castle reserve, there is a large sandstone cave containing prehistoric San rock art. The San and Khoe people were hunters and gatherers who roamed South Africa for 1000s years. This cave is one of the biggest and best preserved painted sites in southern Africa. This cave is an easy 30 minutes’ walk from the camp office and regular guided tours are taken through this unique exhibition from 09h00 to 15h00 daily. A visit to Giant's Castle offers the privilege of entering the world of the San as well as the opportunity to study a varied and exciting range of habitats. From there we head to the small town of Howick and visit its waterfall. Howick Falls is approximately 95 m in height and lies on the Umgeni River. The Zulu people called the falls KwaNogqaza, which means "Place of the Tall One". We then visit the Nelson Mandela Capture Site Statue and Apartheid Museum. The Nelson Mandela sculpture comprises of 50 steel column constructions – each between 6.5 and 9.5 metres tall – set into the Midlands landscape. The approach to the site leads one down a path towards the sculpture where, at 35 meters, a portrait of Nelson Mandela, looking west, comes into focus. The 50 linear vertical units, line up to create the illusion of a flat image. The museum is dedicated to Nelson Mandela’s life and his struggle against Apartheid.