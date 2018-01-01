Drakensberg Kamberg Cave Paintings and Nelson Mandela Capture Site from Durban

The tour starts off with a visit to Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu Natal. There we will stop by Pietermaritzburg's City Hall, which claims to be the largest brick building in the southern hemisphere. There we will visit the Gandhi statue also before we head towards the Drakensberg mountains. Our main stop is Kamberg Nature Reserve which forms part of the Maloti- Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site and is situated centrally in the foothills of the mountains. The reserve was proclaimed in 1951 and is 6 300 ha in extent. This reserve is particularly scenic, with many walks throughout the area. The natural landscape has many rock shelters, containing San rock paintings. These were created by the San people over a period of at least 4000 years. The rock paintings are outstanding in quality and diversity representing the spiritual life of the San people who no longer live in the region. From there we head to the small town of Howick and visit its waterfall. Howick Falls is approximately 95 m in height and lies on the Umgeni River. The Zulu people called the falls KwaNogqaza, which means "Place of the Tall One". We then visit the Nelson Mandela Capture Site Statue and Apartheid Museum. The Nelson Mandela sculpture comprises of 50 steel column constructions – each between 6.5 and 9.5 metres tall – set into the Midlands landscape. The approach to the site leads one down a path towards the sculpture where, at 35 meters, a portrait of Nelson Mandela, looking west, comes into focus. The 50 linear vertical units, line up to create the illusion of a flat image. The museum is dedicated to Nelson Mandela’s life and his struggle against Apartheid.