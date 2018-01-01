Lake Bled, Radovljica and Traditional Lunch from Ljubljana

Your excursion begins with a complimentary pick up from your hotel or alternative meeting point when pick up isn't possible at the hotel. During the drive in a comfortable car/minivan your guide will share information and answer to your questions regarding Slovenia. Meanwhile you will be driving about an hour through rural Slovenia towards the Julian Alps. When you arrive to Bled, you will experience a drive around the lake and a short stroll around Lake Bled where your guide will share his/her knowledge about this beautiful place. After the sightseeing tour of the town, you will have a chance to visit the majestic Castle or enjoy in a ride in a traditional wooden boat, called »pletna« to the island and back or you can enjoy on your own time. After a short drive to Radovljica and sightseeing tour of the city, you will see the famous Slovenian gingerbread workshop Lectar. 'Lectarstvo' is an old and renowned traditional handicraft of Slovenia. The decorated pastry is made from honey dough and shaped either with a wooden or a tin mold, or by hand.The craft is one of the oldest practiced in cities and on squares, while in the countryside lect workshops appeared in the 19th century, when lect-making saw its heyday. Today, honey-bread products are precious souvenirs from Slovenia. Of course a visit of the Slovenian countryside wouldn't be complete without tasting what Slovenian cuisine has to offer. We will have a lunch, typical for the alpine region. You will return to Ljubljana full of wonderful memories, where the tour will end at the meeting point.