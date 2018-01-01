Welcome to Radovljica
Radovljica has just a couple of places to stay, so it’s advisable to book in advance or turn to the TIC to snag a private room. It's an easy day-trip from Bled, just 7km away.
Bled Fairytale
From Ljubljana to the Alpine region below the Julian Alps, you will reach Bled, the magnificent Alpine resort with the only true island in Slovenia. For centuries Bled has been the symbol of natural beauty and home to fairy tales. Ascend the old 12th-century castle, perched on top of a steep cliff with spectacular views of the lake, the famous Bled island and the surrounding peaks. The castle is not only home to fairy tale weddings, cultural events and important protocol meetings, but also a museum of manual printing and a wine cellar. A boat ride with ‘Pletna’ – traditional boat made by local, is among the must-do things when visiting Bled. Not only because of the authentic boat experience, but a true journey back in time. Standing paddllers will take you to the island with 99 stone steps on the way to the Assumption of Mary church and the fortune bell. Make sure not to miss the Bled cream cake, the notorious local dessert famous all around Slovenia, before leaving town. In the winter season (November – March) we visit a nearby town of Radovljica instead of free time in Bled. The town is known for it’s completely preserved medieval main sqaure layout originating back to the 15th century. Radovljica is also the Slovene center of apiculture and various crafts related to honey. In December, festive markets take place and give the town a very festive vibe. Each guest can decide which places he/she would like to visit and can communicate that with the guide.
Lake Bled, Radovljica and Traditional Lunch from Ljubljana
Your excursion begins with a complimentary pick up from your hotel or alternative meeting point when pick up isn't possible at the hotel. During the drive in a comfortable car/minivan your guide will share information and answer to your questions regarding Slovenia. Meanwhile you will be driving about an hour through rural Slovenia towards the Julian Alps. When you arrive to Bled, you will experience a drive around the lake and a short stroll around Lake Bled where your guide will share his/her knowledge about this beautiful place. After the sightseeing tour of the town, you will have a chance to visit the majestic Castle or enjoy in a ride in a traditional wooden boat, called »pletna« to the island and back or you can enjoy on your own time. After a short drive to Radovljica and sightseeing tour of the city, you will see the famous Slovenian gingerbread workshop Lectar. 'Lectarstvo' is an old and renowned traditional handicraft of Slovenia. The decorated pastry is made from honey dough and shaped either with a wooden or a tin mold, or by hand.The craft is one of the oldest practiced in cities and on squares, while in the countryside lect workshops appeared in the 19th century, when lect-making saw its heyday. Today, honey-bread products are precious souvenirs from Slovenia. Of course a visit of the Slovenian countryside wouldn't be complete without tasting what Slovenian cuisine has to offer. We will have a lunch, typical for the alpine region. You will return to Ljubljana full of wonderful memories, where the tour will end at the meeting point.
Radovljica Half Day Trip from Bled
Above the confluence of the Sava Bohinjka and Sava Dolinka rivers stands the old town of Radovljica with numerous well-preserved architectural monuments, like the Sivec house from the 16th century. At booked time you will be picked up from a driver, who will take you to this wonderful old town. Visit the church of St. Peter, one of Radovljica's museums or galleries and walk along the well-preserved medieval town moat, reopened in 2004. Visit the Apicultural Museum and learn more about beekeeping tradition in Upper Carniola, which is an important part of the Slovene cultural heritage. You also have the opportunity to go to the famous Lectar inn, where you will get a traditional gingerbread and where you can taste the Slovenian cuisine. In addition, you can walk along a nearby hiking trail or you can just enjoy a coffee and the cosy atmosphere of a town cafe. At the end of this self-guided tour you will return to Bled full of wonderful memories.