Cycling around Julian Alps - Self Guided

Self-guided "Cycling around Julian Alps" tour offer the same quality, style, service and comforts of guided trips. The only difference is that with self-guided cycling tour… you are the guide. And perhaps best of all, you don’t do any work to put it together. Cycling around Julian Alps self guided tour is truly the best of both worlds. You travel on your terms with all the help and support (24/7) you need so you can focus on what matters most.Day 1: Cycling from Bled to Kranjska Gora Upon arrival to Ljubljana or Ljubljana Airport, you will be transferred to Bled. An introductory briefing will be held at the Bled Office, where you will receive all needed info and gear for your cycling adventure. Cycle from Bled to Kranjska Gora (35 kilometres). Afternoon cycling to Tamar Valley and Belopeška Lakes then cycle back to Kranjska Gora. Accommodation at hotel*** in Kranjska Gora, half-boardDay 2: Cycling from Kranjska Gora to Kobarid After breakfast a private transfer to Trenta Valley will take you across Slovenia’s highest mountain pass Vršič (1611 m). You will stop on top of the mountain pass where you will have the most outstanding views on the Trenta valley. Your cycling will begin at the beginning of the valley. The route will take you on a path alongside the emerald Soča river. You will cycle past the gorges of the river, past town Bovec towards Kobarid (35 kilometres), where you can optionally take a short hike to one of the most beautiful waterfalls Kozjak or you can visit the famous WW2 museum. Optional: White Water rafting on Soca - Emerald River.Accommodation at hotel*** in Kobarid, half-boardDay 3: From Kobarid to Most na Soči and train to Bohinj Lake Your cycling will begin after breakfast, when you will continue cycling on a path along the Soča river. You will cycle past villages all the way to Most na Soči town (20 kilometres) where you will take a train (45 minutes) to Bohinjska Bistrica. There you will enter beautiful cycling path towards Bohinj Lake passing by scenic villages (10 kilometres).Accommodation at hotel*** in Bohinj, half-boardDay 4: Cycling from Bohinj Lake to Bled via Triglav National Park In the morning you will cycle to nearby Jereka village (10 kilometres) where a private transfer will take you to Pokljuka Plateau from where you will continue cycling downhill towards Bled lake (15 kilometres) where your circle tour around Julian Alps will end.