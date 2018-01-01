Welcome to Blagoveshchensk
Blagoveshchensk is where modern China comes grinding up against provincial Russia, facing as it does the Chinese city of Heihe across the massive Amur River. The cultural weight of its giant neighbour can be felt throughout this modest, clean and tidy place – Chinese restaurants, street signs, tourists and business people are ubiquitous and it's fair to say that the city looks far more to the south than it does towards Moscow.
Located 110km south of the main Trans-Siberian railway line, Blagoveshchensk feels like a bit of a backwater and few visitors make it here. Those that do find some charming tsarist architecture and a friendly local population who seem simultaneously puzzled and delighted to have visitors.
